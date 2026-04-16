VINCI Airports Traffic As Of March 31, 2026
|March 2026
|Q1 2026
|% Change 2026 / 2025
|% Change 2026 / 2025
|VINCI Airports
|+1.6%
|+1.5%
|Portugal (ANA)
|+4.4%
|+4.0%
|United Kingdom
|+0.6%
|-0.6%
|France
|-3.1%
|-2.0%
|Serbia
|+10%
|+8.8%
|Hungary
|+1.1%
|+3.5%
|Mexico (OMA)
|+3.0%
|+5.0%
|United States of America
|-8.9%
|-6.6%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom)
|+17%
|+9.9%
|Costa Rica
|+15%
|+12%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|-2.4%
|-1.8%
|Brazil
|+1.8%
|+8.0%
|Japan (Kansai Airports)
|+0.1%
|-2.4%
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)
|-8.6%
|-0.9%
|Cabo Verde
|+19%
|+17%
1Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period.
II- Trends in commercial movements (ATM) at VINCI Airports 2
|March 2026
|Q1 2026
|% Change 2026 / 2025
|% Change 2026 / 2025
|VINCI Airports
|-1.0%
|-0.8%
|Portugal (ANA)
|+3.2%
|+2.1%
|United Kingdom
|-0.5%
|-2.5%
|France
|-1.5%
|-1.3%
|Serbia
|+4.8%
|+5.0%
|Hungary
|0.0%
|+1.9%
|Mexico (OMA)
|+2.0%
|+2.8%
|United States of America
|-20%
|-10%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom)
|+7.3%
|+3.6%
|Costa Rica
|+30%
|+26%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|-3.2%
|-3.9%
|Brazil
|+1.1%
|+3.6%
|Japan (Kansai Airports)
|-5.5%
|-7.3%
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)
|-1.4%
|+3.9%
|Cabo Verde
|+14%
|+15%
2Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period.
III- Passenger traffic by airport
|In thousands of passengers
|Q1 2026
|% change 2026 / 2025
|Portugal (ANA) of which
|Lisbon (LIS)
|7,857
|+3.1%
|Porto (OPO)
|3,483
|+8.3%
|Faro (FAO)
|1,271
|+2.4%
|Madeira (FNC. PXO)
|1,187
|+4.0%
|Azores (FLW, HOR, SMA, PDL)
|504
|-5.4%
|TOTAL
|14,303
|+4.0%
|United Kingdom of which
|Gatwick (LGW)
|8,127
|-3.6%
|Edinburgh (EDI)
|3,363
|+6.5%
|Belfast (BFS)
|1,381
|+1.2%
|TOTAL
|12,870
|-0.6%
|France of which
|Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN)
|2,347
|-0.9%
|Nantes Atlantique (NTE)
|1,302
|-2.2%
|Rennes Bretagne (RNS)
|117
|-5.9%
|Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB)
|182
|-6.6%
|Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF)
|152
|+6.3%
|Toulon Hyères (TLN)
|23
|-21%
|Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE)
|42
|-28%
|Annecy (NCY)
|2
|-1.6%
|TOTAL
|4,170
|-2.0%
|Serbia
|Belgrade (BEG)
|1,758
|+8.8%
|TOTAL
|1,758
|+8.8%
|Hungary
|Budapest (BUD)
|4,138
|+3.5%
|TOTAL
|4,138
|+3.5%
|Mexico (OMA) of which
|Monterrey (MTY)
|3,578
|+8.2%
|Chihuahua (CUU)
|446
|+5.7%
|Ciudad Juarez (CJS)
|472
|-3.0%
|Culiacan (CUL)
|515
|-4.3%
|Mazatlan (MZT)
|443
|-8.0%
|Acapulco (ACA)
|190
|+5.6%
|San Luis Potosi (SLP)
|198
|+15%
|Torreon (TRC)
|190
|-1.0%
|Zihuatanejo (ZIH)
|241
|+10%
|Durango (DGO)
|148
|+19%
|Zacatecas (ZCL)
|103
|+17%
|Tampico (TAM)
|153
|+13%
|Reynosa (REX)
|93
|-9.5%
|TOTAL
|6,770
|+5.0%
|In thousands of passengers
|Q1 2026
|% change 2026 / 2025
|United States of America (of which)
|Hollywood Burbank (BUR)*
|1,289
|-5.6%
|Atlantic City (ACY)*
|199
|-13%
|TOTAL
|1,488
|-6.6%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which
|Santo Domingo (SDQ)
|1,384
|+10%
|Puerto Plata (POP)
|336
|+2.4%
|Samana (AZS)
|63
|+64%
|La Isabela (JBQ)
|10
|+1.7%
|TOTAL
|1,793
|+9.9%
|Costa Rica
|Guanacaste (LIR)
|793
|+12%
|TOTAL
|793
|+12%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|Santiago (SCL)
|7,387
|-1.8%
|TOTAL
|7,387
|-1.8%
|Brazil of which
|Salvador (SSA)
|2,280
|+12%
|Manaus (MAO)
|851
|+9.1%
|Porto Velho (PVH)
|144
|-6.6%
|Boa Vista (BVB)
|92
|-23%
|Rio Branco (RBR)
|109
|-19%
|TOTAL
|3,514
|+8.0%
|Japan (Kansai Airports) of which
|Kansai (KIX)
|7,747
|-6.6%
|Itami (ITM)
|3,919
|+3.3%
|Kobe (UKB)
|992
|+13%
|TOTAL
|12,658
|-2.4%
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) of which
|Phnom Penh (KTI)*
|1,350
|n.a.
|Sihanoukville (KOS)
|78
|x1.1
|TOTAL
|1,429
|-0.9%
|Cabo Verde
|Praia (RAI)
|217
|+19%
|Sal (SID)
|484
|+16%
|São Vicente (VXE)
|116
|+18%
|Boa Vista (BVC)
|199
|+16%
|TOTAL
|1,050
|+17%
|Total VINCI Airports
|74,122
|+1.5%
*MC: Management Contract
IV- Commercial movements by airport
|Commercial flights
|Q1 2026
|% change 2026 / 2025
|Portugal (ANA) of which
|Lisbon (LIS)
|51,352
|+0.6%
|Porto (OPO)
|23,098
|+5.8%
|Faro (FAO)
|9,136
|+5.5%
|Madeira (FNC. PXO)
|8,319
|+2.4%
|Azores (FLW, HOR, SMA, PDL)
|6,059
|-3.8%
|TOTAL
|98,012
|+2.1%
|United Kingdom of which
|Gatwick (LGW)
|51,147
|-4.0%
|Edinburgh (EDI)
|25,123
|+1.0%
|Belfast (BFS)
|12,168
|-3.2%
|TOTAL
|88,438
|-2.5%
|France of which
|Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN)
|23,312
|-1.5%
|Nantes Atlantique (NTE)
|10,053
|+3.1%
|Rennes Bretagne (RNS)
|1,825
|-4.0%
|Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB)
|2,495
|-6.6%
|Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF)
|4,393
|-2.8%
|Toulon Hyères (TLN)
|663
|-3.2%
|Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE)
|978
|-8.1%
|Annecy (NCY)
|1,035
|-6.1%
|TOTAL
|45,327
|-1.3%
|Serbia
|Belgrade (BEG)
|18,940
|+5.0%
|TOTAL
|18,940
|+5.0%
|Hungary
|Budapest (BUD)
|29,902
|+1.9%
|TOTAL
|29,902
|+1.9%
|Mexico (OMA) of which
|Monterrey (MTY)
|30,240
|+5.5%
|Chihuahua (CUU)
|5,154
|+3.6%
|Ciudad Juarez (CJS)
|4,144
|-11%
|Culiacan (CUL)
|4,467
|-8.7%
|Mazatlan (MZT)
|4,093
|-6.3%
|Acapulco (ACA)
|2,553
|+15%
|San Luis Potosi (SLP)
|3,738
|+0.8%
|Torreon (TRC)
|2,818
|+7.9%
|Zihuatanejo (ZIH)
|2,524
|+13%
|Durango (DGO)
|2,366
|+3.0%
|Zacatecas (ZCL)
|1,143
|+19%
|Tampico (TAM)
|2,196
|+26%
|Reynosa (REX)
|747
|-30%
|TOTAL
|66,183
|+2.8%
|Commercial flights
|Q1 2026
|% change 2026 / 2025
|United States of America of which
|Hollywood Burbank (BUR)*
|31,361
|-11%
|Atlantic City (ACY)*
|2,278
|-4.0%
|TOTAL
|33,639
|-10%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which
|Santo-Domingo (SDQ)
|11,074
|+3.3%
|Puerto Plata (POP)
|2,128
|+1.9%
|Samana (AZS)
|465
|+51%
|La Isabela (JBQ)
|1,083
|-3.8%
|TOTAL
|14,752
|+3.6%
|Costa Rica
|Guanacaste (LIR)
|9,160
|+26%
|TOTAL
|9,160
|+26%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|Santiago (SCL)
|42,387
|-3.9%
|TOTAL
|42,387
|-3.9%
|Brazil of which
|Salvador (SSA)
|16,063
|+11%
|Manaus (MAO)
|7,646
|+2.1%
|Porto Velho (PVH)
|1,005
|-14%
|Boa Vista (BVB)
|569
|-29%
|Rio Branco (RBR)
|720
|-25%
|TOTAL
|26,406
|+3.6%
|Japan (Kansai Airports) of which
|Kansai (KIX)
|43,760
|-14%
|Itami (ITM)
|33,793
|-0.1%
|Kobe (UKB)
|8,744
|+5.8%
|TOTAL
|86,297
|-7.3%
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) of which
|Phnom Penh (KTI)*
|12,195
|n.a.
|Sihanoukville (KOS)
|1,009
|+74%
|TOTAL
|13,204
|+3.9%
|Cabo Verde of which
|Praia (RAI)
|2,581
|+9.0%
|Sal (SID)
|4,732
|+21%
|São Vicente (VXE)
|1,316
|+10%
|Boa Vista (BVC)
|1,505
|+9.8%
|TOTAL
|10,720
|+15%
|Total VINCI Airports
|583,367
|-0.8%
* Management Contract
This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.
PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
...
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