2026 Strategic Profiling Of North America' Leading Automotive Oems' Connected Services: Rivian, Ford, Stellantis, Ram, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Lincoln, GM, Tesla
Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Profiling of Leading North American Automotive OEMs' Connected Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This study examines the diverse connected services offered by North American-based automakers operating across North America and Europe. It categorizes the services into seven sub-segments: infotainment and navigation, maintenance, safety and security, remote services, convenience, EV-specific services, and data monetization and function-on-demand services. Findings highlight significant growth opportunities within the connected services market for both automakers and service providers.
The primary growth drivers and restraints affecting connected services are identified, with a focused analysis of offerings from leading OEMs, including Tesla, GM, Ford, Rivian, and Stellantis. These automakers are making strategic investments in software-defined vehicle platforms that enable faster feature deployments and continuous service enhancements. Additionally, they are expanding their EV-specific offerings, including battery health monitoring, smart charging, and route optimization, to support the growing shift to electrification.
The study also examines how connected car ecosystems are evolving both technologically and strategically. It emphasizes how leading North American OEMs are competing with established brands from other regions by diversifying their offerings, localizing services for regional markets, and enhancing the premium quality of their in-vehicle digital experiences.
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Universe in the Connected Services Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: Integration of Digital Ecosystems to Enhance In-Car Experience Growth Opportunity 2: Personalized Mobility Solutions Enabled by AI and Cloud Technologies Growth Opportunity 3: Revenue Generation Through Connected Car Data and Service Integration
Research Scope
- Scope of Analysis Segmentation: Connected Car Services
Growth Environment: Connected Services Market
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Connected Services Industry
Growth Environment: Connected Services Market
- Key Findings Highlights of Key Regulations and Standards in North America
Growth Environment: Impact of the Connected Services Ecosystem in the Automotive Industry
- Connected Cars: Market Definition Connected Cars: Ecosystem Connected Services Categories/Segments: Analysis Connected Services Market: Challenges Connected Services: SWOT Analysis Competitive Environment Key Competitors
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Connected Services Market
- Case Study: Tesla-Driving Innovation in Connected Mobility Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Key Insights: Connected Services Market Connected Services: OEM Analysis
Companies to Action: OEM Offerings
- Tesla Connected Car Tesla Connected Services Tesla: Models Tesla Connected Services: Overview GM GM: OnStar Plans GM Connected Services GM-Chevrolet: Models GM-Buick: Models GM-Cadillac: Models GM-GMC: Models GM Connected Services: Overview Ford: North America Ford Connected Services: North America Ford Models: North America Lincoln: North America Lincoln Connected Services: North America Lincoln Models: North America Ford/Lincoln Connected Services Overview: North America Ford: Europe Ford Connected Services: Europe Ford Models: Europe Ford Connected Services Overview: Europe Stellantis-Dodge: North America Stellantis-Dodge Connected Services: North America Stellantis-Dodge Models: North America Stellantis-Jeep: North America Stellantis-Jeep Connected Services: North America Stellantis-Jeep Models: North America Stellantis-RAM: North America Stellantis-RAM Connected Services: North America Stellantis-RAM Models: North America Stellantis-Chrysler: North America Stellantis-Chrysler Connected Services: North America Stellantis-Chrysler Models: North America Stellantis Connected Services Overview: North America Rivian: North America Rivian Connected Services: North America Rivian Models: North America Rivian Connected Services Overview: North America
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