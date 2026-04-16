Rajasthan Police Warns Of Cyber Fraud Under Guise Of Digital Census​

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 16 (IANS) Rajasthan Police on Thursday issued a public advisory warning citizens about a surge in cyber fraud attempts being carried out under the pretext of the Central Government's upcoming digital census initiative.​

Acting on directives from Additional Director General of Police (Cyber Crime) V.K. Singh, the Cyber Crime Branch cautioned that fraudsters are posing as census officials to extract sensitive personal and financial information from unsuspecting individuals.​

According to officials, cybercriminals are primarily using three methods to target victims.​

In the first, they make fake calls impersonating census officials and seek details such as family information, Aadhaar numbers, and bank account data. Victims are often persuaded to download screen-sharing applications such as AnyDesk or TeamViewer, which allow fraudsters to take control of their mobile devices and siphon money from banking applications.​

In the second method, criminals visit homes posing as survey officials, using tablets to appear legitimate while collecting household information. During this process, they may request a one-time password, which is actually linked to unauthorised banking transactions.​

The third method involves fraudulent SMS messages warning citizens that failure to update their census details will result in the suspension of government benefits. These messages contain malicious links that, when clicked, can compromise personal and financial data.​

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Cyber Crime) Shantanu Kumar Singh clarified that the Government of India has introduced a“Self-Enumeration” facility for the digital census, and citizens must use only the official website, ​

He informed that the self-enumeration process will be open from May 1 to May 15, 2026, and emphasised that the entire process is completely free of cost. Any demand for money, whether for verification codes, QR codes, or registration, should be treated as a clear sign of fraud.​

The advisory urges citizens to remain vigilant by avoiding suspicious links and messages, especially those offering free rations or government benefits. People are advised not to share one-time passwords, bank details, or Aadhaar information with unknown individuals, and to verify the identity cards of any person visiting their homes for census-related work. Residents should also cross-check credentials with their local Booth Level Officer if needed.​

In case of any cyber fraud or attempted fraud, citizens are advised to act immediately by calling the national cyber fraud helpline number 1930, contacting the cyber helpdesk at 9256001930 or 9257510100, reporting the incident on the official portal, or approaching the nearest police or cyber police station.​