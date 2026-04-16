Electric, Natural Gas And Combination Utilities See Customer Experience Gains Stall As Billing Friction Reemerges
| 2026 Easiest Utilities to Do Business With*
|Atmos Energy – South
|National Grid
|Avista
|OPPD
|Cascade Natural Gas
|OUC
|CenterPoint Energy – Midwest
|PECO
|Columbia Gas – East
|Peoples
|Con Edison
|Pepco
|Dominion Energy South Carolina
|Philadelphia Gas Works
|Entergy Louisiana
|PSE&G
|Florida City Gas Company
|Salt River Project
|Florida Public Utilities
|Seattle City Light
|Idaho Power
|Southwest Gas
|Intermountain Gas Company
|Spire Missouri – East
|MidAmerican Energy
|TECO Peoples Gas
|Minnesota Energy Resources
|UGI Utilities
|Mountaineer Gas
|Washington Gas
|National Fuel Gas
* Utilities designated as Easiest to Do Business With are selected based on having Customer Effort scores in the top decile of the industry, having the top score within their respective benchmark segment, or being within 20 points of the top benchmark segment score and above the industry average.
The following tables reflect regional peer benchmark Customer Effort scores among the 147 utilities surveyed.
|East Region Utilities Customer Effort Performance
|Utility brand name
|Service provided
|Customer Effort score
|National Grid
|Combination
|739
|PECO
|Combination
|738
|PSE&G
|Combination
|734
|Con Edison
|Combination
|724
|BGE
|Combination
|690
|Delmarva Power
|Combination
|682
|Eversource
|Combination
|652
|RG&E
|Combination
|620
|NYSEG
|Combination
|614
|Pepco
|Electric
|748
|Penelec
|Electric
|721
|PPL Electric Utilities
|Electric
|717
|Duquesne Light Company
|Electric
|715
|Penn Power
|Electric
|708
|PSE&G Long Island
|Electric
|708
|West Penn Power
|Electric
|697
|Met-Ed
|Electric
|695
|Green Mountain Power
|Electric
|692
|Potomac Edison
|Electric
|680
|Jersey Central Power & Light
|Electric
|668
|Appalachian Power
|Electric
|659
|Mon Power
|Electric
|641
|Atlantic City Electric
|Electric
|638
|Central Maine Power
|Electric
|636
|Washington Gas
|Natural Gas
|760
|National Fuel Gas
|Natural Gas
|757
|Peoples
|Natural Gas
|756
|Philadelphia Gas Works
|Natural Gas
|755
|Columbia Gas – East
|Natural Gas
|749
|UGI Utilities
|Natural Gas
|746
|Mountaineer Gas
|Natural Gas
|742
|Elizabethtown Gas
|Natural Gas
|739
|South Jersey Gas Company
|Natural Gas
|731
|Chesapeake Maryland
|Natural Gas
|728
|Chesapeake Delaware
|Natural Gas
|726
|New Jersey Natural Gas
|Natural Gas
|723
|Midwest Region Utilities Customer Effort Performance
|Utility brand name
|Service provided
|Customer Effort score
|MidAmerican Energy
|Combination
|768
|Black Hills Energy – Midwest
|Combination
|747
|Montana-Dakota Utilities
|Combination
|746
|Wisconsin Public Service
|Combination
|742
|Ameren Illinois
|Combination
|733
|Consumers Energy
|Combination
|732
|Duke Energy Midwest
|Combination
|725
|DTE Energy
|Combination
|718
|We Energies
|Combination
|718
|Alliant Energy
|Combination
|704
|Xcel Energy – Midwest
|Combination
|704
|NIPSCO
|Combination
|701
|CenterPoint Energy – Indiana
|Combination
|535
|OPPD
|Electric
|781
|Indiana Michigan Power
|Electric
|749
|ComEd
|Electric
|726
|Evergy
|Electric
|719
|Ameren Missouri
|Electric
|705
|Ohio Edison
|Electric
|703
|The Illuminating Company
|Electric
|695
|AES Indiana
|Electric
|693
|Toledo Edison
|Electric
|686
|AEP Ohio
|Electric
|683
|AES Ohio
|Electric
|649
|Spire Missouri – East
|Natural Gas
|764
|Minnesota Energy Resources
|Natural Gas
|748
|CenterPoint Energy – Midwest
|Natural Gas
|744
|Peoples Gas
|Natural Gas
|743
|Atmos Energy – Midwest
|Natural Gas
|743
|North Shore Gas
|Natural Gas
|741
|Columbia Gas of Ohio
|Natural Gas
|733
|Nicor Gas
|Natural Gas
|725
|Michigan Gas
|Natural Gas
|724
|Kansas Gas Service
|Natural Gas
|722
|Citizens Energy
|Natural Gas
|714
|Spire Missouri – West
|Natural Gas
|712
|Enbridge Ohio
|Natural Gas
|704
|South Region Utilities Customer Effort Performance
|Utility brand name
|Service provided
|Customer Effort score
|Florida Public Utilities
|Combination
|762
|Dominion Energy South Carolina
|Combination
|744
|CPS Energy
|Combination
|732
|Louisville Gas & Electric
|Combination
|720
|MLGW
|Combination
|680
|OUC
|Electric
|785
|Entergy Louisiana
|Electric
|772
|Georgia Power
|Electric
|761
|Entergy Mississippi
|Electric
|759
|Mississippi Power
|Electric
|757
|FPL**
|Electric
|749
|Xcel Energy – South
|Electric
|743
|JEA
|Electric
|743
|Nashville Electric Service
|Electric
|739
|Alabama Power
|Electric
|736
|Duke Energy Progress
|Electric
|735
|Entergy Arkansas
|Electric
|734
|Kentucky Utilities
|Electric
|734
|Southwestern Electric Power Company
|Electric
|733
|Duke Energy Florida
|Electric
|724
|TECO Tampa Electric
|Electric
|722
|OG&E
|Electric
|722
|Dominion Energy Virginia
|Electric
|720
|El Paso Electric
|Electric
|714
|Duke Energy Carolinas
|Electric
|713
|Public Service Company of Oklahoma
|Electric
|712
|Entergy Texas
|Electric
|703
|Austin Energy
|Electric
|693
|Entergy New Orleans
|Electric
|693
|Kentucky Power
|Electric
|658
|TECO Peoples Gas
|Natural Gas
|794
|Atmos Energy – South
|Natural Gas
|782
|Florida City Gas Company
|Natural Gas
|778
|Chattanooga Gas Company
|Natural Gas
|758
|Piedmont Natural Gas
|Natural Gas
|758
|Columbia Gas – South
|Natural Gas
|756
|Spire Alabama
|Natural Gas
|747
|CenterPoint Energy – South
|Natural Gas
|744
|Virginia Natural Gas
|Natural Gas
|744
|Oklahoma Natural Gas
|Natural Gas
|742
|Texas Gas Service
|Natural Gas
|738
|Delta Utilities
|Natural Gas
|735
|Enbridge North Carolina
|Natural Gas
|719
**Indicates combined legacy FPL and FPL NW scores
|West Region Utilities Customer Effort Performance
|Utility brand name
|Service provided
|Customer Effort score
|Avista
|Combination
|772
|Xcel Energy Colorado
|Combination
|737
|Puget Sound Energy
|Combination
|736
|Black Hills Energy – West
|Combination
|728
|Colorado Springs Utilities
|Combination
|713
|NorthWestern Energy
|Combination
|710
|PG&E
|Combination
|663
|SDG&E
|Combination
|587
|Salt River Project
|Electric
|778
|Seattle City Light
|Electric
|767
|Idaho Power
|Electric
|763
|SMUD
|Electric
|754
|Los Angeles Department of Water & Power
|Electric
|739
|APS
|Electric
|735
|Rocky Mountain Power
|Electric
|735
|Snohomish County PUD
|Electric
|725
|Tucson Electric Power
|Electric
|709
|PNM
|Electric
|705
|Southern California Edison
|Electric
|705
|Pacific Power
|Electric
|702
|Portland General Electric
|Electric
|697
|NV Energy
|Electric
|693
|Intermountain Gas Company
|Natural Gas
|813
|Southwest Gas
|Natural Gas
|776
|Cascade Natural Gas
|Natural Gas
|774
|SoCalGas
|Natural Gas
|752
|NW Natural
|Natural Gas
|747
|New Mexico Gas Company
|Natural Gas
|738
|Enbridge West
|Natural Gas
|731
About the Utility Trusted Brand & Customer EngagementTM: Residential Study
Escalent conducted surveys among 61,881 residential electric, natural gas and combination utility customers of the 157 largest US utility companies (based on residential customer counts). The sample design uses a combination of quotas and weighting based on US census data to ensure a demographically balanced sample of each evaluated utility's customers based on age, gender, income, race and ethnicity. Utilities within the same region and of the same type (e.g., electric-only providers) are given equal weight to balance the influence of each utility's customers on survey results. Escalent will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request.
|Contact
| Stephanie Salvadero
...
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