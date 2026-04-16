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Electric, Natural Gas And Combination Utilities See Customer Experience Gains Stall As Billing Friction Reemerges


2026-04-16 10:01:52
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Despite renewed strain, Escalent recognizes 31 utilities that stand out as Easiest to Do Business With

LIVONIA, Mich., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After showing early signs of recovery last year, electric, natural gas and combination utilities' progress in making it easy for their customers to do business with them is beginning to stall. New data from Escalent's Cogent Syndicated 2026 Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement: ResidentialTM study show that Customer Effort-a key measure of how easy utilities are to do business with-declined by one point year over year to 722 (on a 1,000-point scale), signaling a meaningful setback in a benchmark that had only recently begun to improve.

The dip reflects renewed strain in the billing and payment experience for customers. In what may signal a broader industry trend, bill-related attributes were the primary drivers of the decline in Customer Effort. Perceptions of how easy the bill is to understand and how reasonable the payment process is both fell significantly year over year. These measures typically move in tandem with bill manageability: as customers feel their bills are less manageable, customers are more likely to view the bills as less transparent and more burdensome to pay-driven in large part by declining affordability.

“To counteract this trend, utilities need to address both the perception and the reality of bill burden-because Customer Effort is being driven as much by affordability pressure as by experience design,” said Suzanne Haggerty, director of Cogent Syndicated research with Escalent's Energy team, which has extensive energy, utility and brand experience.“Reducing bill confusion through better communication and design as well as reducing stress by giving customers more support and control over their energy use is essential to improving Customer Effort perceptions in an environment where bills are increasingly difficult to manage.”

Despite this dip, a total of 31 utilities stood out as being the“easiest to do business with” among the largest energy utility companies in the US surveyed in the study. While utilities overall saw notable declines in bill understandability and bill-pay effort, both measures improved modestly among the Easiest to Do Business With.

Customers who are struggling to manage their utility bills often look to those bills as a starting point for savings. In doing so, many find not only that savings opportunities are difficult to identify, but also that the bill itself is hard to understand. This challenge is especially pronounced for utilities offering multiple services, varied bill formats and alternative energy options. For these providers, creating clear, easy-to-navigate bills remains a complex but critical task. Among utilities recognized as the Easiest to Do Business With, several leading practices stand out.

National Grid, for example, offers online bill explainers tailored to different customer situations, including standard and budget billing, active payment agreements and customers using third-party energy suppliers. The utility also provides video explanations in English, Spanish, Portuguese and Chinese. Within the same section of its website, customers can access information on energy-saving programs, practical tips, deferred payment options and budget billing plans.

“The moment customers realize their utility bill is about to be a significant financial burden is an opportunity for utilities to step in,” Haggerty added.“Packaging savings opportunities, budget bill programs and payment plans with the bill itself and as part of the bill explanation area can help customers perceive their utility bills as more manageable and can relieve growing dissatisfaction with other parts of the billing process.”

Escalent is pleased to name these 31 energy utilities as our 2026 Easiest to Do Business With.

2026 Easiest Utilities to Do Business With*
Atmos Energy – South National Grid
Avista OPPD
Cascade Natural Gas OUC
CenterPoint Energy – Midwest PECO
Columbia Gas – East Peoples
Con Edison Pepco
Dominion Energy South Carolina Philadelphia Gas Works
Entergy Louisiana PSE&G
Florida City Gas Company Salt River Project
Florida Public Utilities Seattle City Light
Idaho Power Southwest Gas
Intermountain Gas Company Spire Missouri – East
MidAmerican Energy TECO Peoples Gas
Minnesota Energy Resources UGI Utilities
Mountaineer Gas Washington Gas
National Fuel Gas

* Utilities designated as Easiest to Do Business With are selected based on having Customer Effort scores in the top decile of the industry, having the top score within their respective benchmark segment, or being within 20 points of the top benchmark segment score and above the industry average.

The following tables reflect regional peer benchmark Customer Effort scores among the 147 utilities surveyed.

East Region Utilities Customer Effort Performance
Utility brand name Service provided Customer Effort score
National Grid Combination 739
PECO Combination 738
PSE&G Combination 734
Con Edison Combination 724
BGE Combination 690
Delmarva Power Combination 682
Eversource Combination 652
RG&E Combination 620
NYSEG Combination 614
Pepco Electric 748
Penelec Electric 721
PPL Electric Utilities Electric 717
Duquesne Light Company Electric 715
Penn Power Electric 708
PSE&G Long Island Electric 708
West Penn Power Electric 697
Met-Ed Electric 695
Green Mountain Power Electric 692
Potomac Edison Electric 680
Jersey Central Power & Light Electric 668
Appalachian Power Electric 659
Mon Power Electric 641
Atlantic City Electric Electric 638
Central Maine Power Electric 636
Washington Gas Natural Gas 760
National Fuel Gas Natural Gas 757
Peoples Natural Gas 756
Philadelphia Gas Works Natural Gas 755
Columbia Gas – East Natural Gas 749
UGI Utilities Natural Gas 746
Mountaineer Gas Natural Gas 742
Elizabethtown Gas Natural Gas 739
South Jersey Gas Company Natural Gas 731
Chesapeake Maryland Natural Gas 728
Chesapeake Delaware Natural Gas 726
New Jersey Natural Gas Natural Gas 723


Midwest Region Utilities Customer Effort Performance
Utility brand name Service provided Customer Effort score
MidAmerican Energy Combination 768
Black Hills Energy – Midwest Combination 747
Montana-Dakota Utilities Combination 746
Wisconsin Public Service Combination 742
Ameren Illinois Combination 733
Consumers Energy Combination 732
Duke Energy Midwest Combination 725
DTE Energy Combination 718
We Energies Combination 718
Alliant Energy Combination 704
Xcel Energy – Midwest Combination 704
NIPSCO Combination 701
CenterPoint Energy – Indiana Combination 535
OPPD Electric 781
Indiana Michigan Power Electric 749
ComEd Electric 726
Evergy Electric 719
Ameren Missouri Electric 705
Ohio Edison Electric 703
The Illuminating Company Electric 695
AES Indiana Electric 693
Toledo Edison Electric 686
AEP Ohio Electric 683
AES Ohio Electric 649
Spire Missouri – East Natural Gas 764
Minnesota Energy Resources Natural Gas 748
CenterPoint Energy – Midwest Natural Gas 744
Peoples Gas Natural Gas 743
Atmos Energy – Midwest Natural Gas 743
North Shore Gas Natural Gas 741
Columbia Gas of Ohio Natural Gas 733
Nicor Gas Natural Gas 725
Michigan Gas Natural Gas 724
Kansas Gas Service Natural Gas 722
Citizens Energy Natural Gas 714
Spire Missouri – West Natural Gas 712
Enbridge Ohio Natural Gas 704


South Region Utilities Customer Effort Performance
Utility brand name Service provided Customer Effort score
Florida Public Utilities Combination 762
Dominion Energy South Carolina Combination 744
CPS Energy Combination 732
Louisville Gas & Electric Combination 720
MLGW Combination 680
OUC Electric 785
Entergy Louisiana Electric 772
Georgia Power Electric 761
Entergy Mississippi Electric 759
Mississippi Power Electric 757
FPL** Electric 749
Xcel Energy – South Electric 743
JEA Electric 743
Nashville Electric Service Electric 739
Alabama Power Electric 736
Duke Energy Progress Electric 735
Entergy Arkansas Electric 734
Kentucky Utilities Electric 734
Southwestern Electric Power Company Electric 733
Duke Energy Florida Electric 724
TECO Tampa Electric Electric 722
OG&E Electric 722
Dominion Energy Virginia Electric 720
El Paso Electric Electric 714
Duke Energy Carolinas Electric 713
Public Service Company of Oklahoma Electric 712
Entergy Texas Electric 703
Austin Energy Electric 693
Entergy New Orleans Electric 693
Kentucky Power Electric 658
TECO Peoples Gas Natural Gas 794
Atmos Energy – South Natural Gas 782
Florida City Gas Company Natural Gas 778
Chattanooga Gas Company Natural Gas 758
Piedmont Natural Gas Natural Gas 758
Columbia Gas – South Natural Gas 756
Spire Alabama Natural Gas 747
CenterPoint Energy – South Natural Gas 744
Virginia Natural Gas Natural Gas 744
Oklahoma Natural Gas Natural Gas 742
Texas Gas Service Natural Gas 738
Delta Utilities Natural Gas 735
Enbridge North Carolina Natural Gas 719

**Indicates combined legacy FPL and FPL NW scores

West Region Utilities Customer Effort Performance
Utility brand name Service provided Customer Effort score
Avista Combination 772
Xcel Energy Colorado Combination 737
Puget Sound Energy Combination 736
Black Hills Energy – West Combination 728
Colorado Springs Utilities Combination 713
NorthWestern Energy Combination 710
PG&E Combination 663
SDG&E Combination 587
Salt River Project Electric 778
Seattle City Light Electric 767
Idaho Power Electric 763
SMUD Electric 754
Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Electric 739
APS Electric 735
Rocky Mountain Power Electric 735
Snohomish County PUD Electric 725
Tucson Electric Power Electric 709
PNM Electric 705
Southern California Edison Electric 705
Pacific Power Electric 702
Portland General Electric Electric 697
NV Energy Electric 693
Intermountain Gas Company Natural Gas 813
Southwest Gas Natural Gas 776
Cascade Natural Gas Natural Gas 774
SoCalGas Natural Gas 752
NW Natural Natural Gas 747
New Mexico Gas Company Natural Gas 738
Enbridge West Natural Gas 731

About the Utility Trusted Brand & Customer EngagementTM: Residential Study

Escalent conducted surveys among 61,881 residential electric, natural gas and combination utility customers of the 157 largest US utility companies (based on residential customer counts). The sample design uses a combination of quotas and weighting based on US census data to ensure a demographically balanced sample of each evaluated utility's customers based on age, gender, income, race and ethnicity. Utilities within the same region and of the same type (e.g., electric-only providers) are given equal weight to balance the influence of each utility's customers on survey results. Escalent will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request.

Contact Stephanie Salvadero
...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:


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