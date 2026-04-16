Ambulatory Surgical Equipment Market To Reach USD 14.58 Billion, Rising At 7.85% By 2035

Ottawa, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ambulatory surgical equipment market

The various equipment needed by manufacturers to streamline healthcare settings like hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers

Surgical Equipment Needed by Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Sr. No. Equipment Category Types of Equipment Stainless Steel Linen Carts, Mayo Stands, IV Stands, Instrument Tables, Basins, Kick Buckets, Reprocessing Sinks, Scrub Sinks, Warming Cabinets Carts Procedure, Suture Supply, OR, Isolation, Airway, Anesthesia, ESU, Pharmacy, Breast, GYN, Computer (WOWs) Diagnostic Equipment Vital Signs Monitors, Thermometers, Ophthalmology, Defibrillators, Scales, Electrosurgical Units, EKG Machines Storage Solutions Shelving, Top-Track, Casework, Safe, Scope Cabinets Lights Surgical, Procedure Medical Furniture OR tables, Procedure Tables, Surgical Stools, Recliners Transport Equipment Stretchers, Wheelchairs Breakroom/Refreshment Equipment Refrigerators, Microwaves, Toasters, Coffee Makers, Ice Makers Waste and EVS (Environmental Services Department) Items Waste Cans, Sharps Containers, Biohazard, EVS Equipment Miscellaneous X-Ray Boxes, TVs and Mounts, Medical Freezers and Refrigerators, Glove Boxes, PPE Dispensers, UV-C Disinfection, Narcotic Cabinets, Apron Rack, Headwall Accessories, Suction, Vacuum Regulators, Sterilizer, Hypothermia Units, Fluid Warmers, Compression Units

The Ambulatory Surgical Equipment Market: Highlights



North America dominated the ambulatory surgical equipment market share by 34% in 2025.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By product/equipment type, the endoscopy & laparoscopy systems segment dominated the market share by 18% in 2025.

By product/equipment type, the compact intraoperative imaging segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By end-user/facility type, the independent ambulatory surgical centers segment dominated the market share by 42% in 2025.

By end-user/facility type, the office-based surgical centers & physician offices segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By deployment/integration level, the standalone devices segment dominated the ambulatory surgical equipment market share by 52% in 2025.

By deployment/integration level, the fully integrated mini-OR suites/digital OR ecosystems segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By technology/connectivity, the traditional non-connected equipment segment dominated the market share by 55% in 2025.

By technology/connectivity, the connected/IoT-enables devices segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By purchase model/commercial model, the capital purchase (CAPEX) with the service contract segment dominated the ambulatory surgical equipment market share by 50% in 2025. By purchase model/commercial model, the leasing & equipment financing segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Overview

Ambulatory surgical centers have emerged as pivotal healthcare facilities that provide cost-effective and efficient alternatives to traditional hospital settings for several surgical procedures. These centers are designed to provide emergency facilities such as same-day surgical procedures. They need specific equipment to ensure optimal patient care and smooth operations. The various surgical equipment used in these centers includes operating room equipment like surgical tables, anesthesia machines, surgical lighting systems, electrosurgical units, and surgical instruments. Moreover, patient monitoring equipment includes vital signs monitors, electrocardiography machines, pulse oximeters, and capnography equipment.

The ambulatory surgical equipment market is accelerated by the government-led digital platforms that are supported by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). These platforms include U-WIN and e-VIN, which have strengthened India's immunisation ecosystem. Research studies implied that the U-WIN platform helped track immunisation services for 32 million pregnant women and 97 million children. Moreover, the e-VIN platform has enabled monitoring of cold-chain temperatures and vaccine stocks across 30,000 cold-chain points that cover over 650 million doses.

Regional Analysis

Region Share (%) North America (Dominant) 34 % Asia Pacific (Fastest Growing) 24 % Europe 26 % South America 9 % Middle East & Africa 7 %

The Ambulatory Surgical Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

U.S. Market Analysis

The ambulatory surgical equipment market in the U.S. held 26% share in 2025 reaching USD 1.78 billion in 2025, is being accelerated by a rapid shift of complex procedures from hospitals to outpatient settings, and technological breakthroughs like AI-integrated robotics. The surging investments and revenues are resulting in the expansion of ambulatory surgical centers, driven by improved recovery drugs, advances in minimally invasive surgery, and policies promoting site-neutral payments.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly in the market during the forecast period due to the rising trend of medical tourism

India Market Trends

The ambulatory surgical equipment market in India is advancing due to a shift towards outpatient and minimally invasive surgery, and regulatory reforms to ensure safety and boost domestic innovation. The Scheme for Strengthening of the Medical Device Industry was launched by the government of India, which aims to boost domestic manufacturing of high-end equipment and reduce dependency on imports.

The Ambulatory Surgical Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

Product/Equipment Type Insights

Segment Share (%) Endoscopy & laparoscopy systems (Dominant) 18 % Surgical tables & transfer/positioning systems 10 % Operating lights & visualization 8 % Anesthesia machines & ventilators 9 % Patient monitoring systems 8 % Electrosurgical units & energy devices 9 % Surgical power tools & orthopedic instrumentation 7 % Compact intraoperative imaging (Fastest Growing) 12 % Sterilization & washer-disinfectors 6 % Suction/aspiration & smoke evacuators 4 % Patient warming & fluid-warming systems 4 % Furniture, OR integration & automation 5 %

The endoscopy & laparoscopy systems segment dominated the market share by 18% in 2025, owing to the major role of these systems in enabling outpatient migration, improving efficiency and high turnover, and offering cost-effectiveness. The procedures performed with these systems in ASCs are less expensive than those in hospital outpatient departments due to lower overhead costs and lower facility fees. The single-use devices aim to mitigate infection risks and avoid the high costs of sterilization and reprocessing.

The compact intraoperative imaging segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the ambulatory surgical equipment market during the forecast period due to operational flexibility, cost-effectiveness, high-volume specialty care, and pain management solutions. These systems provide real-time and high-resolution visualization. They enable same-day surgeries in high-growth areas such as pain management, orthopedics, and cardiovascular.

End User/Facility Type Insights

Segment Share (%) Independent Ambulatory Surgical Centers (Dominant) 42 % Hospital-owned outpatient surgery suites 28 % Office-based surgical centers & physician offices (Fastest Growing) 20 % Specialty clinics (ophthalmology, dental, etc.) 10 %

The independent ambulatory surgical centers segment led the market share by 42% in 2025, owing to their primary decision-making potential and efforts for compact innovation. They focus on high-growth specialties, like orthopedics and ophthalmology. They boost the demand for targeted technologies like robotic-arm assisted systems for advanced diagnostic tools and joint replacements for eye surgery.

The office-based surgical centers & physician offices segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the ambulatory surgical equipment market in the coming years due to a significant demand for compact, low-cost, and specialized medical technologies. A rapid shift towards physician offices is driven by a surge at non-hospital sites over the coming years. A segmental growth is also fueled by the rapid adoption of specialized equipment tailored for local anesthesia.

Deployment/Integration Level Insights

Segment Share (%) Standalone devices (Dominant) 52 % Partially integrated systems 28 % Fully integrated mini-OR suites / digital OR ecosystems (Fastest Growing) 20 %

The standalone devices segment dominated the market share by 52% in 2025, owing to their strategic role in driving operational efficiency, cost predictability, infection control, and clinical consistency. These devices include handheld instruments, specialized kits, airway management, and electrosurgical tools. There is a rapid shift towards these devices, which include forceps, scalpels, retractors, spine kits, and more.

The fully integrated mini-OR suites/digital OR ecosystems segment is expected to grow rapidly in the ambulatory surgical equipment market during the predicted timeframe due to the expansion of procedure complexity, operational efficiency, enhanced safety, and precision. Cloud-based platforms ensure seamless data exchange between the patient's electronic health record

Technology/Connectivity Insights

Segment Share (%) Traditional non-connected equipment (Dominant) 55 % Connected / IoT-enabled devices (Fastest Growing) 30 % AI-assisted systems 15 %

The traditional non-connected equipment segment led the market share by 55% in 2025, owing to operational simplicity, reliability, faster turnover, and clinical efficacy in routine procedures. They reduce the risk of software glitches or network downtime that can delay a surgery. They are advancing due to the growing trend of digital connectivity. The traditional equipment is the primary choice for specific workflows that require security, simplicity, and durability.

The connected/IoT-enables devices segment is expected to grow at a rapid rate in the ambulatory surgical equipment market in the upcoming period due to the immense role of these devices in real-time data transfer between patients and providers, and cloud connectivity for monitoring and analytics. They drive smarter diagnostics and healthcare delivery. They also reduce manual intervention and enable improved visibility.

Purchase Model/Commercial Model Insights

Segment Share (%) Capital purchase (CAPEX) with service contract (Dominant) 50 % Leasing & equipment financing (Fastest Growing) 25 % Rental & short-term hire 10 % Managed equipment + consumables bundled (OPEX) 15 %

The capital purchase (CAPEX) with service contract segment led the market share by 50% in 2025, owing to its importance in asset lifecycle management and operational risk mitigation. It allows predictable long-term maintenance, and it plays a vital role in the procurement of consumables. It allows the arrangement for detailed maintenance contracts after the expiry of the warranty period.

The leasing & equipment financing segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the ambulatory surgical equipment market during the studied period due to its core functions in business, such as preserving capital, enhancing cash flow, and optimizing tax. Loans are considered better for long-term assets that hold value. Equipment leasing is easier to qualify for than bank loans, which also allows for easier approval accessibility.

The Ambulatory Surgical Equipment Market Companies



GE Healthcare

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon)

Karl Storz

Medtronic

Arthrex

Baxter/Hillrom (patient support & perioperative solutions)

B. Braun Melsungen AG

ConMed Corporation

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Olympus Corporation

Smith & Nephew

Zimmer Biomet

Philips Healthcare

STERIS Corporation Stryker Corporation



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Segments Covered in the Report

By Product/Equipment Type



Surgical tables & transfer/positioning systems

Operating lights & visualization (surgical lights, headlamps)

Anesthesia machines & ventilators (outpatient-grade)

Patient monitoring (vital signs, multi-parameter monitors)

Electrosurgical units & energy devices

Endoscopy & laparoscopy systems (towers, scopes, insufflators)

Surgical power tools & orthopedic instrumentation

Compact Intraoperative imaging (C-arm, mini C-arm, compact fluoroscopy)

Sterilization and washer-disinfectors (bench & pass-through)

Suction/aspiration systems & smoke evacuators

Patient warming & fluid-warming systems Furniture, OR integration consoles & minor OR automation

By End-User/Facility Type



Independent Ambulatory Surgical Centers (single-specialty & multi-specialty)

Hospital-owned outpatient surgery suites

Office-based surgical centers & physician offices Specialty clinics (ophthalmology, dental surgery suites)

By Deployment/Integration Level



Standalone devices (single-function units)

Partially integrated systems (imaging + anesthesia + monitor connectivity) Fully integrated mini-OR suites/digital OR ecosystems (OR integration, data, video)



By Technology/Connectivity



Traditional non-connected equipment

Connected/IoT-enabled devices (remote monitoring, predictive maintenance) AI-assisted systems (image enhancement, workflow optimization)



By Purchase Model/Commercial Model



Capital purchase (CAPEX) with service contract

Leasing & equipment financing

Rental & short-term hire (for caseload surges) Managed equipment + consumable bundled contracts (OPEX)

By Region



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America Middle East and Africa (MEA)



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