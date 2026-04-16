The York Water Company Announces Pricing Of 2026 Public Offering Of Common Stock
York Water intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including our capital investment program, repayment of outstanding indebtedness, and potential acquisitions.
Huntington Capital Markets is acting as sole book-running manager and Seaport Global Securities is acting as co-manager for the offering.
The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-283488).
The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at or from: Huntington Securities, Inc., 41 South High Street, Columbus, OH 43215, or by email at....
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement. More information concerning forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC at sec.CONTACT: Contact Information: JT Hand, President & CEO... -OR- Matthew E. Poff, Chief Financial Officer... 717-845-3601
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