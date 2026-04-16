Captain Bernardo Silva Confirms Manchester City Exit At End Of Season

MENAFN - IANS) Manchester, April 16 (IANS) Captain Bernardo Silva confirmed on Thursday that he will leave Manchester City at the end of the ongoing season, bringing an end to a remarkable nine-year association with the Premier League side.

The 31-year-old playmaker, who joined City in 2017, has made 451 appearances for the club and played a pivotal role in what is widely regarded as the most successful period in the club's history. During his tenure, Silva has lifted 19 major trophies, including six Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League crown, two FA Cups, five League Cups, three Community Shields, as well as a FIFA Club World Cup and a UEFA Super Cup.

Silva most recently captained the side to the 2026 Carabao Cup triumph.

In addition to his trophy haul, the Portuguese player has contributed 76 goals and 77 assists, highlighting his consistent impact in midfield. He also recently moved into the top 10 of Manchester City's all-time appearance makers, surpassing notable names such as David Silva, Paul Power, and Willie Donachie.

In an official statement, Man City said that, "Silva will now focus on finishing the season strongly, with Pep Guardiola's side still competing for both the Premier League and FA Cup titles."

Silva confirmed his decision in a heartfelt message posted on Instagram, thanking the club, fans, and his teammates for their support over the years.

"Cityzens, when I arrived nine years ago, I was following a dream of a little boy, wanting to succeed in life, wanting to achieve great things.

"This city and this club gave me much more than that, much more than I ever hoped for. What we won and achieved together is a legacy that will forever be cherished in my heart.

"In a few months, it's time to say goodbye to the city where not only we won so much as a football club, but also where I started my marriage and my family.

"To the fans, your unconditional support throughout the years is something that I will never forget. I arrived as a Man City player, and I leave as one more of you, a Man City supporter for life.

"To the club, Pep, the staff, and all my teammates these nine years, thank you for all the memories and for letting me be a part of this journey for so long.

"Let's enjoy together these last weeks and fight for what this season still brings us," Silva wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the club has said that it will deliver a fitting tribute and farewell to its wonderful servant.

"The Club and all of our fans will now take the time to deliver a fitting tribute and farewell to a wonderful servant of Manchester City Football Club at the end of the season," Man City said in an official statement.