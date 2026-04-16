From Paris To Finland: Iranian Cartoonists Fight Back With Art

Three exiled Iranian cartoonists are using their art to amplify the voices of millions silenced back home in Iran. Living across Europe-in Paris, Helsinki, and Amstelveen-artists Mana Neyestani, Kianoush Ramezani, and Sanaz Bagheri reflect on war, censorship, and the risks of speaking out. Following deadly crackdowns on protests, widely reported by groups like Amnesty International, the artists describe the emotional and ethical challenges of their work. Neyestani speaks of a painful dilemma-caught between war and repression-while Ramezani highlights intimidation and surveillance faced even in exile. Bagheri, whose work gained attention after the Woman Life Freedom movement, channels hope through her art, envisioning a future where Iran rises again despite years of oppression. Their cartoons have become more than art-they are acts of resistance, testimony, and a call for global attention. 0:00 - Iranian cartoonists fight back through art 2:00 -“I have a lot of stress,” says Kianosh Ramezani 3:00 - Sanaz Bagheri:“Iran will rise again from its own ashes”

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