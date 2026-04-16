Lexitas Chief Legal Officer Ryan Casey Named To Law360's 2026 Editorial Advisory Board

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Law360 appoints Casey to its In-House practice area board

HOUSTON, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology‐enabled litigation support services, is pleased to announce that Ryan Casey, Chief Legal Officer of Lexitas, has been named to Law360's 2026 Editorial Advisory Board as a member of its In‐House practice area board.

Law360's Editorial Advisory Boards are convened annually and are composed of attorneys who are recognized leaders in their respective practice areas. Board members provide feedback and expert insight to help shape Law360's legal news coverage, ensuring it reflects the evolving priorities, challenges, and opportunities facing the legal profession.

As a member of the In‐House editorial board, Casey will contribute perspectives drawn from his role in leading the legal function of a nationally scaled legal services and technology organization. He will advise on issues impacting in‐house legal teams, corporate governance, risk management, and the intersection of law and innovation.

“Ryan's appointment reflects his depth of experience and the thoughtful approach he brings to navigating legal, regulatory, and operational complexity,” said Nishat Mehta, Chief Executive Officer of Lexitas.“His participation on Law360's Editorial Advisory Board underscores both his individual expertise and Lexitas' ongoing engagement with the issues shaping the future of the legal industry.”

Casey serves as Chief Legal Officer at Lexitas, where he oversees the company's legal, compliance, and risk management functions, supporting continued growth while ensuring strong governance and accountability across the organization.

Founded in 1987, Lexitas, the leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services, delivers legal support expertise in Court Reporting, Record Retrieval, Process Service, and Legal Staffing services, that are truly Critical to the Case. The company has been recognized by Inc. as a 2025 Best in Business Award winner for Best AI Implementation in the Extra-Large Company category, following its inclusion on the 2024 Best in Business list. Lexitas also earned a place on the Inc. 5000 list for nine consecutive years, reflecting sustained growth and industry impact. Serving legal, insurance, and corporate leaders, Lexitas leverages proprietary technology and highly responsive professional services to help move the practice and business of law forward.

About Lexitas

Lexitas is the industry-leading legal tech provider of solutions for the legal profession, serving lawyers, law firms, courts, corporations, third-party administrators, and insurance companies across the country. Lexitas' product offerings include court reporting, record retrieval, legal staffing, commercial contracts outsourcing, document review, and process service. With customized, high-quality solutions backed by more than 1,300 full-time team members, Lexitas is ready to deploy-anytime, anywhere. For more information, visit .

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