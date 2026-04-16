29 Medals In 16 Years, Madhya Pradesh's Journey Of Becoming The Heart Of Indian Hockey

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Hockey Madhya Pradesh has proven to be a highly consistent participant at the Hockey India National Championships, earning 29 medals in various categories over the past 16 years. This success is supported by a strong grassroots foundation, with the Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academies in Bhopal and Gwalior.

The state's ongoing strength at the grassroots level was recently demonstrated when both the men's and women's teams secured Silver medals at the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior National Championship 2026, highlighting the robustness of its development pathway.

Over the past 16 years, Madhya Pradesh's well-organised grassroots and academy-based development system has consistently achieved success at the Hockey India National Championships. The state has won a remarkable 23 medals in women's events and 6 in men's, highlighting the strength and sustained effort of its development program.

The women's programme has demonstrated notable strength. Madhya Pradesh's Junior Women team secured six medals (three Gold, three Silver), while the Sub Junior Women team achieved 10 medals (three Gold, five Silver, two Bronze), indicating consistent success at the entry and development levels. At the senior level, the Senior Women's team also performed well, earning seven medals (two Gold, two Silver, three Bronze), including titles in 2021 and 2023. This illustrates the ongoing flow of talent from the grassroots to the senior team.

On the men's side, Madhya Pradesh has achieved a strong record, earning six medals (two Gold, three Silver, one Bronze) in various categories. The Junior Men team secured two medals (one Gold and a Bronze), and the Sub Junior Men team collected three medals (one Gold, two Silver). The Senior Men's team made its debut in 2025 with a Silver medal. Recently, both the men's and women's teams won Silver medals at the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior National Championship 2026, highlighting the state's robust development pipeline.

This consistent performance across different age-group competitions has secured steady advancement for players through the ranks.

This system's influence extends internationally, as players like Vivek Sagar Prasad and Nilakanta Sharma in men's hockey, and Sushila Chanu and Ishika Chaudhary in women's hockey, have all developed or trained through the Madhya Pradesh academy system.

This system's depth is also seen in the many players who have spent considerable time in the academy. Players like Preeti have been with the system for a long time, and Jyoti Singh remains part of the academy. Monika Malik also participated in the programme, and players such as Manisha have represented Madhya Pradesh in events like the National Games, Senior Nationals, and university competitions through institutions such as ITM University, Gwalior. This demonstrates that the academy not only develops top international players but also fosters a broad base of competitive talent at various levels.

What distinguishes Madhya Pradesh is its structured approach to hockey development, where early achievements at the Sub Junior and Junior stages nurture talent for competitive senior teams, enhancing the broader Indian hockey landscape. These academies have not only achieved success at the state level but have also been instrumental in developing players who subsequently join India's national teams.

Paramjeet Singh, a seasoned coach with decades of experience, has significantly contributed to establishing the Madhya Pradesh Women's Hockey Academy as a premier talent development centre. He was pivotal in training several players who joined India's team at the Rio 2016 Olympics, ending a 36-year Olympic drought, and received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Madhya Pradesh Government in 2016.

Speaking on the development journey of the Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy (MPHA), Paramjeet stated, "We are deeply grateful to Yashodhara Raje Scindia Ji for her vision and sustained efforts in establishing and strengthening the Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy. Since 2006, the Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy has focused on building a structured and inclusive development system that continues to evolve. While earlier there was a reliance on players from outside regions, our emphasis has been on identifying and nurturing talent from within the state. What sets MPHA apart is that even children without prior exposure to hockey are given an opportunity to train and grow within a professional setup. We have ensured access to world-class facilities, quality equipment, scientific training methods, and proper nutrition.”

He added,“Importantly, the academy has also played a role in empowering young women by enabling them to access opportunities such as sports quota jobs, creating long-term career pathways beyond the sport. One of the strongest validations of this system came in 2016, when nine players from the academy were part of the Indian women's Olympic squad. International exposure has also been a key focus, with players regularly touring the Netherlands between 2014 and 2020, giving them valuable experience of competing at global standards from an early stage. This holistic approach has been central to building a strong and sustainable pipeline of talent.”

Meanwhile, Hockey Madhya Pradesh Secretary Lok Bahadur also shared his thoughts on the academy's rise over the years and said,“Hockey Madhya Pradesh's growth is a result of a truly collective effort across the state. With our operations led from Jabalpur, we have built a system that works closely with districts across Madhya Pradesh, where talent is first identified and nurtured before progressing into our academies in Bhopal and Gwalior.”