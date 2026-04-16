Connected Vehicle And V2X Digital Twin Market Report 2026-2035 - Hardware Segment Holds 61% Share, Driven By Edge-Optimized Sensors And 5G Integration

Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Vehicle and V2X Digital Twin Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Global Connected Vehicle & V2X Digital Twin Market was valued at USD 5.1 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.2% to reach USD 48.2 billion by 2035. The rapid expansion reflects the growing reliance on advanced digital simulation platforms capable of replicating real-time behavior, communication patterns, and network responses of connected and autonomous vehicles.

As transportation ecosystems become increasingly data-driven, digital twin technology is emerging as a foundational tool for testing vehicle interactions across diverse traffic conditions and infrastructure environments. Automakers and technology developers are prioritizing real-time virtual modeling to improve operational efficiency, safety validation, and cooperative mobility frameworks.

The convergence of Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communication, Cellular V2X (C-V2X), and next-generation wireless connectivity accelerate deployment across urban mobility networks. Low-latency processing powered by edge computing and AI-driven analytics enables predictive insights, helping stakeholders enhance vehicle performance and system-wide safety. Additionally, tightening global safety and emissions regulations are compelling Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to deploy digital twin simulations to validate compliance scenarios before commercial vehicle production. As intelligent transportation systems evolve, the connected vehicle & V2X digital twin market is positioned as a critical enabler of scalable, data-centric mobility infrastructure.

The hardware segment held a 61% share in 2025 and is projected to register a CAGR of 24.8% from 2026 through 2035. Advanced components such as edge-optimized sensors, integrated 5G and C-V2X communication modules, and high-accuracy Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) devices collectively deliver continuous data streams that power digital twin environments. Edge computing frameworks reduce latency and enhance automated driving safety by enabling dynamic modeling between vehicles and surrounding infrastructure. AI-enabled digital twin platforms further strengthen predictive analytics, real-time simulation accuracy, and multi-vehicle coordination. Cloud-native architectures and microservices-based ecosystems support scalable integration with over-the-air (OTA) software updates and cross-platform interoperability, improving fleet performance modeling, operational decision-making, and safety management.

The Dedicated Short-Range Communications (DSRC) segment accounted for 85% share in 2025 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 25.5% from 2026 to 2035. DSRC technology supports rapid data exchange between vehicles and roadside systems within defined geographic zones, enhancing situational awareness and road safety. Operating within reserved Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) spectrum bands, DSRC ensures dependable localized connectivity, supplying digital twin models with consistent real-world traffic inputs. This capability strengthens the accuracy of safety simulations, congestion forecasting, and urban traffic optimization within densely populated regions.

North America Connected Vehicle & V2X Digital Twin Market generated USD 2.1 billion in 2025 and continues to hold a leading position globally. Regional dominance is supported by early adoption of V2X frameworks, sustained research and development funding, and proactive deployment of intelligent transportation infrastructure. Government-backed smart mobility initiatives and regulatory alignment further accelerate digital twin integration across metropolitan areas. These programs leverage connected vehicle ecosystems to improve traffic flow management, strengthen safety oversight, and monitor environmental performance metrics.

Key companies shaping the Global Connected Vehicle & V2X Digital Twin Market include Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch, Intel, Huawei, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Siemens, Continental, and Samsung Electronics. Companies operating in the Connected Vehicle & V2X Digital Twin Market are strengthening their competitive positions through continuous technology innovation, ecosystem partnerships, and infrastructure expansion.

Market participants are investing in AI-enhanced simulation platforms, edge-computing capabilities, and integrated 5G connectivity solutions to deliver low-latency, high-precision digital twin environments. Strategic collaborations with automotive OEMs, telecom providers, and smart city authorities enable seamless deployment of interoperable V2X systems. Firms are also prioritizing cloud-native architectures and modular software frameworks to support scalability and recurring revenue models through OTA updates and analytics services.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast:



Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes