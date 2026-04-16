MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) IC Group Holdings Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2025 Earnings Release Date and Financial Results Conference Call

April 16, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: IC Group Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - IC Group Holdings Inc. (TSXV: ICGH) ("IC Group" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled consumer engagement company serving global enterprise brands, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, on or before Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

The Company will host a live conference call on Thursday, April 30, 2026, at 10:00 AM ET (7:00 AM PT) to discuss the results and provide a business outlook.

Q4 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

IC Group invites shareholders, analysts, investors, and media to join the call. The discussion will be led by:

Duncan McCready - Chief Executive Officer John Penhale - Chief Financial Officer Glen Nelson - Investor Relations and Communications

A live question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, April 30, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM Eastern Time (7:00 AM Pacific Time)

Access Link:

Replay & Materials: A recording of the call and presentation materials will be made available after the event on the investor section of the Company's website:



About IC Group Holdings Inc.

IC Group (TSXV: ICGH) is a consumer engagement company driving commerce and data for global brands and professional sports teams across live events, digital ecosystems, and mobile channels. Operating at the intersection of marketing, technology, and commerce, we simplify the complexities of modern consumer engagement for customers on a global scale.

For more information regarding IC Group, please contact:

Duncan McCready

...

(204) 487-5000

Glen Nelson

Investor Relations and Communications

403-763-9797

...

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: IC Group Inc.