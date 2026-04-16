

Many legacy financial databases were built for public markets, with private company data added as an afterthought

AI-native deal sourcing platforms identify companies based on what they do rather than how they describe themselves, closing a significant coverage gap

PE firms evaluating private market intelligence platforms increasingly assess data verification methodology and update frequency as primary criteria For private companies that aren't required to file public financials, contact intelligence, conference attendance, and acquisition history carry as much evaluative weight as financial estimates, and platforms built for private markets are structured accordingly

NEW YORK, NY, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private equity firms evaluating market intelligence platforms in 2026 are asking a different set of questions than they were a few years ago. As of April 2026, the conversation has shifted from "Does this platform have private company data?" to "How accurate is it, and does it significantly impact how we source deals?" To pass this scrutiny, platforms must include an architecture specifically designed for private markets from the outset. Grata, the leading private market intelligence platform, was built for this market, and PE firms are choosing it on the basis of data reliability.

"You can trust the data," said Nevin Raj, General Manager at Grata. "We have an independent team audit every data dimension on a daily basis, comparing our data points to verifiable sources. In the world of agentic AI and LLMs, data you get for free is meant to sound plausible, even when it's wrong. When your data is wrong, you're either missing opportunities or wasting time on opportunities that are a bad fit."

KEY FACTS:



Grata covers 21M+ private companies with investment-grade data

1,000+ global customers trust Grata, including 35 of the top 40 PE firms

Grata maintains 99% data accuracy, verified by an independent internal audit team on a daily basis

9 of the top 10 management consulting firms rely on Grata for private market intelligence

Grata's platform includes 8M+ verified executive contacts Grata's AI-native private market intelligence platform was designed around private company data from the ground up

Designed Around Private Markets from Day One

Historically, financial data platforms started with public companies and added private market coverage later. The latter came either through acquisitions or manual data entry, with coverage favoring companies that have already raised institutional capital or appeared in public transaction records. The methodology was designed for a world where every company files detailed public reports, leaving private company data fragmented and often out of date.

But the companies PE firms want to identify are the ones that haven't made announcements, haven't raised from a VC, and don't show up in a standard keyword search. Building reliable data on those companies means working from a company's digital footprint outward at a scale that manual research wasn't designed to handle.

Instead, building platforms for private markets means addressing data scarcity from the start. Executive contacts, conference attendance, and transaction history carry as much weight as financials when structured filings are rarely available.

What Data Accuracy Actually Means at Scale

Independent verification at scale can be costly. Deal teams waste hours on research when they act on incorrect data, and missing a founder relationship or conducting diligence on the wrong company can set them back by many months.

These outdated quarterly refreshes and crowdsourced update cycles create gaps that are difficult to detect and expensive to discover. The alternative is daily independent auditing of every data dimension, benchmarked against verifiable sources.

That outside-in model also changes which data dimensions matter. For private companies, financial data is often unavailable or estimated. But verified contact information, conference attendance, acquisition history, and ownership structure are accessible and frequently more predictive of deal likelihood than a revenue estimate. Platforms built specifically for private markets weigh these dimensions accordingly.

The Search Gap That Separates AI-Native Platforms

The difference between AI-native platforms and legacy databases becomes most apparent when a deal team runs a search.

Keyword-based search assumes the company has described itself in terms that match a user's query. In practice, that assumption often fails. For example, a healthcare IT firm specializing in revenue cycle management might describe itself in terms that don't match the way a PE associate runs a search. The results overlook relevant companies while surfacing irrelevant ones, leading deal teams to spend time on manual filtering.

Grata's Agentic Search and Similar Company Search work differently. A translation layer reconciles how a user describes what they're looking for with how target companies represent themselves across their full digital footprint. Search results factor in the entire company website and its digital presence. This process allows deal teams to discover the companies they were looking for and a set of relevant targets they had never come across.

The Evaluation Framework PE Firms Are Using

Coverage breadth is one criterion, but the more revealing questions are about methodology: how the platform verifies its data, how it handles ownership changes, and what the validation cycle looks like for executive contacts.

The data dimensions that move a sourcing process forward are ownership structure, capital history, verified executive contacts, conference intelligence, and transaction history. A deal team with all five can move from identification to outreach without filling gaps from other sources.

Getting the platform evaluation right means finding infrastructure that compresses the sourcing timeline at every stage, from initial thesis development through to informed diligence.

FAQ

Q: How do private market intelligence platforms estimate revenue for companies that don't publish financials?

A: Since many middle-market private companies do not publish financials, they rely on publicly available signals to infer accurate revenue estimates. These signals include hiring patterns, geographic expansion, technology stacks, and digital footprints. Platforms built specifically for private markets develop estimates this way, treating useful approximation at scale as a standard rather than the reported data many private companies withhold.

Q: How do different private market platforms compare for data quality and accuracy?

A: The methodology is what separates private market intelligence platforms from an evaluation standpoint. The coverage gap tends to show up in founder-owned businesses operating outside institutional networks. When evaluating accuracy claims, ask for verification methodology and update frequency rather than the stated percentage alone.

How do ownership changes and management transitions affect private company data reliability?

Ownership transitions are among the most time-sensitive signals in private market intelligence. When a founder exits, a majority stake changes hands, or a new leadership team is installed, the sourcing calculus for that company shifts immediately. Platforms that update this data continuously allow deal teams to detect transition signals early, before they surface in deal announcements. Quarterly refresh cycles create a meaningful lag, particularly in the lower middle market, where changes often happen without any press coverage.

Q: What role does conference and tradeshow intelligence play in a private equity sourcing strategy?

A: Conference attendance data converts industry events from ad hoc networking into a structured sourcing channel. When deal teams can see verified attendee lists in advance, they can plan targeted touchpoints with specific executives, like approaching a founder they know will be present rather than making a cold introduction. Firms that incorporate this info into their sourcing workflow use conferences to build relationships months or years before a company enters any formal process, which compresses the relationship development timeline when it matters most.

Q: How do AI-powered market intelligence platforms compare to traditional data providers?

A: Traditional data providers index published information and update it periodically. AI-native platforms derive data from a company's full digital presence and surface them through semantic search.





About Grata

Grata is the leading private market intelligence platform that unifies investment-grade data, an active network, and agentic AI so dealmakers can source smarter, screen faster, and build conviction sooner-all in one platform. Grata provides comprehensive data on 21M+ private companies with 99% accuracy, serving over 1,000 global customers, including 35 of the top 40 PE firms and 9 of the top 10 management consulting firms. With offices in New York, London, Paris, Frankfurt, and Sydney, Grata enables investment professionals to navigate private markets with greater speed and confidence. For more information, visit grata.

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