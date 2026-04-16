K'taka BJP Leader Murder Case: Court Reserves Verdict On Quantum Of Sentence For Friday

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 16 (IANS) The Special Court for MLAs/MPs in Bengaluru on Thursday completed the proceedings of recording the final statements on the quantum of punishment in the BJP leader Yogesh Gowda murder case, and reserved the verdict for Friday.

The final counterarguments by the counsels representing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and those of the convicted Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni were completed. Judge Santosh Gajanana Bhat then adjourned the matter for the pronouncement of the verdict against the MLA and 16 others.

Emotional scenes prevailed on the court premises as family members of the convicts gathered and were seen in tears throughout the proceedings. Some of the convicts, including MLA Vinay Kulkarni, were seen consoling their family members while they themselves were also in tears.

It can be recalled that in a major development, the Special Court for MLAs/MPs in Bengaluru on Wednesday held senior Congress MLA and former Minister Vinay Kulkarni guilty in the murder case of BJP leader and Zilla Panchayat member Yogesh Gowda. ​

The court delivered its final verdict after a prolonged trial. Vinay Kulkarni has been named as accused number 15 in the case. He is currently serving as the Chairman of the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board. The court found him guilty of criminal conspiracy.

Presenting his arguments before the court, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) V. Raju submitted that the accused should be given the harshest punishment, stating that they had hatched a conspiracy and carried out a cold-blooded murder.

He further argued that the deceased, Yogesh Gowda, was a public figure who was killed due to political rivalry.

He told the court that, initially, other individuals had surrendered before the police in connection with the case, but the truth emerged only after the CBI investigation.

ASG Raju contended that the accused, being a legislator expected to uphold the law, had instead orchestrated the killing. He alleged that the accused misused the police machinery and violated constitutional principles.

He also stated that Yogesh Gowda was brutally murdered after chilli powder was thrown into his eyes. He added that documents were fabricated and attempts were made to destroy evidence. According to him, the accused misused his position as an MLA and minister and manipulated the entire system.

Convicted Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni pleaded before the Special Court for MLAs/MPs in Bengaluru, stating that he has been in politics for 26 years and has not harmed anyone.

Recording his statement before the court pronounced the quantum of punishment, convict Kulkarni said,“The case has been filed for political reasons. I have two daughters who have reached marriageable age and a son. I contested the Lok Sabha election as well. I am an agriculturist and take care of 3,500 cows. I have not troubled anyone in my constituency.”

Senior counsel Shyam Sundar, arguing on behalf of the accused, submitted that awarding life imprisonment would be the maximum punishment and would be equivalent to a death sentence. He urged the court to impose a sentence that allows scope for reformation. He added that Kulkarni is a legislator elected by the people, rears more than 3,000 cows, and is also an industrialist.

He further submitted that thousands of people have placed their trust in Kulkarni and that these factors should be considered while determining the punishment. This background, he said, reflects Kulkarni's good character.