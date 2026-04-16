Cong, CPI-M Supports Women's Reservation Bill But Criticise Govt For Linking It With Delimitation, Census

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Congress and CPI-M leaders on Thursday clarified that they are not opposed to the Women's Reservation Bill, but criticised the Centre for delaying its implementation and linking it to delimitation and the census exercise.

Opposition leaders argued that while the Bill was passed unanimously in Parliament in 2023 with support from all parties, the government has failed to operationalise it. They alleged that the Centre could have implemented 33 per cent reservation for women within the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats, instead of tying it to future processes.

Speaking to IANS, Congress MP Jebi Mather said the current move is not genuinely about women's empowerment.

"This is not about women's reservation. The Bill was already passed unanimously with support from all parties, including the Opposition. What is now being presented as women's reservation is actually about delimitation. If the government were serious, it could have implemented 33 per cent reservation in the existing Lok Sabha seats in 2023 itself," she said.

Mather further criticised the timing of the move, noting that it comes amid ongoing elections in some states.

“They linked it to delimitation and the census. Now, with elections underway in two states, they are suddenly bringing this issue forward,” she added.

Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy echoed similar views, stating that the Opposition has consistently supported the Bill.

"The Congress party and the India bloc parties are not against women's reservation. The Bill was passed in 2023 with unanimous support. However, the government did not implement it in 2024, inserting a clause that it would be enforced only after the census," he said.

Congress MP Hibi Eden also underlined the party's longstanding support for women's reservation, recalling that the legislation was first introduced during the UPA regime. However, he raised concerns over the government's approach to delimitation and the lack of wider consultation.

"We have always supported the Women's Reservation Bill. Our position is very clear. However, our views on delimitation are entirely different. Elections are underway in states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, and many MPs are unable to attend Parliament. Despite this, a constitutional amendment bill has been brought forward without broader participation," Eden said.

He emphasised that such major changes require consensus.

"For a constitutional amendment, consensus with Opposition parties is essential, but unfortunately, that has not been achieved. Our stand is that delimitation should not be based solely on population," he added.

CPI-M MP John Brittas reiterated the demand for the immediate implementation of one-third reservation in the current Lok Sabha and state Assemblies. "We want one-third reservation for women in the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats and in the present strength of state assemblies. Instead, the government is referring to the 2011 Census and proposing a pro-rata increase. That is not what we want," he said.

Brittas also flagged concerns about the political implications of delimitation, particularly for southern states.

"There is already considerable resentment in the southern states. In terms of fiscal powers, we feel reduced to a colony, and now there is an attempt to subordinate us politically as well. We will not allow that," he said.

He warned that changes in seat distribution could upset the federal balance.

"In politics, absolute numbers matter more than percentages. If 200 seats are added in the North and only around 60 in the South, it will significantly alter the balance of power. The delicate equilibrium between regions must be maintained," Brittas added.

Meanwhile, leaders from the ruling alliance dismissed the Opposition's criticism, accusing them of spreading confusion over the issue.

JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha defended the delimitation process, stating that it is a routine exercise. "Is this the first time delimitation is taking place? If the number of seats increases, there will naturally be new constituencies. For example, if there is a 50 per cent increase, Delhi's seven seats could become 10 or 11. So what is the issue? Essentially, they are trying to oppose women's reservation," he said.

BJP MP Manan Kumar Mishra also rejected the Opposition's "misleading" allegations. "These Opposition parties are spreading misconceptions and trying to mislead the people. Delimitation is a natural and necessary process. When the population increases, delimitation is bound to happen," he said.

Mishra added that women's reservation would become meaningful only after delimitation.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has long envisioned empowering women and ensuring they receive their rightful share. The law was passed in 2023 with this objective. Certain gaps remained, and this Bill seeks to address them. Once implemented, women will get 33 per cent representation in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies," he said.