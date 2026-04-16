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Navin's Hanging Gardens Bags 17Th CIDC Vishwakarma Award 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Chennai, 16th April 2026: Navin's, one of Chennai's most trusted real estate developers, has been awarded the prestigious 17th CIDC Vishwakarma Award 2026 for Navin's Hanging Gardens at Arcot Road, Valasaravakkam. Presented by the Construction Industry Development Council under the category of Best Construction Projects, the recognition celebrates the project's excellence in innovation, design, and sustainability. The award was received by Mr. Chandrasekar P.N., General Manager, Technical, Navin's.
Navin's Hanging Gardens draws inspiration from the legendary Hanging Gardens of Babylon, reimagined for a contemporary urban context. The project blends heritage with modern design to create a living environment that moves well beyond traditional housing.
The award acknowledges the project's bold structural concepts and unconventional layouts, bringing together vertical green spaces, expansive terraces, and lifestyle-driven planning. A collaborative design process, where multiple architects contributed diverse perspectives, gives the development a layered architectural identity in which each space reflects its own character within a unified vision.
The planning process was iterative and detail-driven, continuously refined to deliver differentiated living spaces rather than cookie-cutter configurations. Sustainability was central to the vision. The project is IGBC certified with a high rating, aligning with green building principles that prioritise natural light, ventilation, water conservation, and efficient material use.
Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Kalyanaraman, Chief Operating Officer, Navin's, said, "We are honoured to receive the 17th CIDC Vishwakarma Award. This recognition reinforces our commitment to pushing boundaries in residential design while staying focused on sustainability and customer needs. It serves as a reference point for our future projects and underscores Navin's continued dedication to creating distinctive residential experiences."
About Navin's:
Navin's, under the visionary leadership of Dr. R. Kumar, its founder and Chairman, has flourished over the past 36+ years, becoming the most trusted and respected real estate brand in Chennai, with over 128+ projects transforming the city's skyline, it believes that building homes is an art - an exercise of intellect, careful precision, and passion. The motto of the organization has been to achieve a symbiosis of architectural brilliance, aesthetic appeal and excellent quality combined with ethical practices. The brand was the first in Chennai to receive the ISO 9001:2015 Certification and now upgraded to ISO 2015 and bring to the table, Perfect titles, strict adherence to rules and regulations, excellence in design, quality constructions, care for customer needs and above all ethical business practices. Navin's has won over 60+ awards, including several awards from Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC); Best Professionally Managed Company award by CIDC; several awards from the Builders Association of India, PMAY award for Best affordable housing for the years 2019 & 2022, National Green Champion from the IGBC, and Most Reputed Developer of the Year 2019 from ET Now, to name a few.
Navin's Hanging Gardens draws inspiration from the legendary Hanging Gardens of Babylon, reimagined for a contemporary urban context. The project blends heritage with modern design to create a living environment that moves well beyond traditional housing.
The award acknowledges the project's bold structural concepts and unconventional layouts, bringing together vertical green spaces, expansive terraces, and lifestyle-driven planning. A collaborative design process, where multiple architects contributed diverse perspectives, gives the development a layered architectural identity in which each space reflects its own character within a unified vision.
The planning process was iterative and detail-driven, continuously refined to deliver differentiated living spaces rather than cookie-cutter configurations. Sustainability was central to the vision. The project is IGBC certified with a high rating, aligning with green building principles that prioritise natural light, ventilation, water conservation, and efficient material use.
Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Kalyanaraman, Chief Operating Officer, Navin's, said, "We are honoured to receive the 17th CIDC Vishwakarma Award. This recognition reinforces our commitment to pushing boundaries in residential design while staying focused on sustainability and customer needs. It serves as a reference point for our future projects and underscores Navin's continued dedication to creating distinctive residential experiences."
About Navin's:
Navin's, under the visionary leadership of Dr. R. Kumar, its founder and Chairman, has flourished over the past 36+ years, becoming the most trusted and respected real estate brand in Chennai, with over 128+ projects transforming the city's skyline, it believes that building homes is an art - an exercise of intellect, careful precision, and passion. The motto of the organization has been to achieve a symbiosis of architectural brilliance, aesthetic appeal and excellent quality combined with ethical practices. The brand was the first in Chennai to receive the ISO 9001:2015 Certification and now upgraded to ISO 2015 and bring to the table, Perfect titles, strict adherence to rules and regulations, excellence in design, quality constructions, care for customer needs and above all ethical business practices. Navin's has won over 60+ awards, including several awards from Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC); Best Professionally Managed Company award by CIDC; several awards from the Builders Association of India, PMAY award for Best affordable housing for the years 2019 & 2022, National Green Champion from the IGBC, and Most Reputed Developer of the Year 2019 from ET Now, to name a few.
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