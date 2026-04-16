Majesty Yachts Accelerates Global Momentum With Latest Launch Of Award-Winning Majesty 100 Terrace

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) DUBAI, UAE – April, 2026 – Majesty Yachts, the flagship superyacht brand of Gulf Craft Group, has announced the successful launch of the latest hull in its award-winning Majesty 100 Terrace series-further reinforcing the brand's position as a defining force in the global 100-foot superyacht segment.

The launch marks a continued surge in international demand for Majesty Yachts, with the Majesty 100 Terrace emerging as one of the shipyard's fastest-growing models, driven by a new generation of owners prioritising privacy, volume and seamless indoor-outdoor living. Since its debut in Dubai and subsequent showcases at the Cannes and Monaco Yacht Shows, the model has captured the attention of both seasoned yacht owners and first-time buyers seeking a superyacht experience within a more agile class.

This latest milestone underscores the accelerating global trajectory of the Majesty brand, as it continues to expand its footprint across Europe, the Americas and Asia.

“The Majesty 100 Terrace represents the direction in which modern superyacht living is evolving. This latest launch reflects the sustained global appetite for yachts that deliver not only on performance and design, but on how owners truly want to live onboard-where privacy, space, and connection to the sea are seamlessly integrated”, said Erwin Bamps, CEO, Gulf Craft Group.

A New Benchmark in the 100-Foot Superyacht Class:

The Majesty 100 Terrace has redefined expectations within its category by introducing design and lifestyle features traditionally reserved for significantly larger vessels.

At the heart of the yacht is its defining feature-the private owner's terrace-a dedicated outdoor sanctuary directly connected to the master suite, offering uninterrupted ocean views and a level of exclusivity rarely seen in this class. This innovation has become a signature of Majesty Yachts' design philosophy, where personal space and experiential luxury take precedence.

The yacht's architectural approach centres on openness and fluidity. Floor-to-ceiling glazing floods the interiors with natural light, while the open-plan salon creates a continuous dialogue between indoor and outdoor spaces. Expanding this concept further, fold-out terrace balconies extend the living areas outward, enhancing the onboard experience with a direct, immersive connection to the sea.

Engineered at Gulf Craft's integrated shipyard in the UAE, the Majesty 100 Terrace combines advanced composite construction with refined craftsmanship and next-generation marine systems, ensuring optimal performance, efficiency and long-range cruising capability.

The newly launched hull will now undergo final outfitting, commissioning and sea trials ahead of delivery to its owner.

Strengthening Majesty's Global Positioning:

The continued success of the Majesty 100 Terrace signals a broader shift within the superyacht market, where owners are increasingly seeking intelligent design, usable volume and lifestyle-driven innovation over sheer size.

Majesty Yachts has responded to this evolution by developing a portfolio that balances engineering excellence with elevated onboard living-positioning the brand as a competitive force not only in its segment, but across the wider global superyacht landscape.

With a growing international presence at leading yacht shows, Majesty Yachts continues to strengthen its reputation as a builder that delivers“built-for-purpose luxury”-where every design decision is rooted in how the yacht is experienced.

About Majesty:

Majesty is the award-winning yacht and superyacht brand offering an impressive fleet from the Majesty 60 up to the flagship Majesty 175 – the largest composite superyacht today.Every Majesty is designed, engineered and handcrafted in the United Arab Emirates. A multinational in-house design team supported by renowned external naval architects and designers from the Netherlands, Italy, UK, South-Africa and Australia works alongside Majesty's artisans and engineers to blend advanced technologies with meticulous finishing quality. The result is a portfolio of graceful yachts that offers owners semi-custom flexibility, unwavering build quality and class-approved safety.The Majesty Yacht Collection, starting at 60ft, introduces yacht owners to the brand's hallmark characteristics of smart layouts and space utilisation, seamless indoor-outdoor living and excellent sea-keeping, while the Superyacht Collection (100–175ft) elevates those principles to ocean-going grandeur. Across the range, an eye for elegant detail and sublime comfort immerse guests in a 'Life of Excellence'.