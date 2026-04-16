Shah Rukh Khan's Ex-Bodyguard Reveals Truth About Salary Here's How Much Celebrity Bodyguard Earns

Shah Rukh Khan's Ex-Bodyguard Reveals Truth About Salary: Bollywood bodyguards are often seen as high earners, but the reality is far more grounded. A former security aide to Shah Rukh Khan reveals what they actually earn and how the system works

There is a common belief that celebrity bodyguards earn crores annually, but this perception is largely exaggerated. According to Yaseen Khan, such figures are unrealistic. Even experienced professionals in the field typically earn around Rs 1 lakh per month.

He also questioned widely circulated claims about high-profile bodyguards like Shera and Ravi Singh earning massive salaries, stating that such numbers are not reflective of industry norms.

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Most bodyguards operate on fixed monthly contracts rather than extravagant annual packages. Their income is stable but not extraordinary.

While some may receive additional payments during film shoots or special assignments, these bonuses are neither guaranteed nor uniform across the industry. Yaseen also highlighted that structured contracts for film-related work have become more common over time, improving professionalism in the sector.

After spending over a decade working closely with Shah Rukh Khan, Yaseen Khan transitioned into business. In 2015, he founded YK PROSEC, a Mumbai-based security firm.

His company now provides protection services for high-profile clients and events, having worked with personalities like Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar. His journey reflects how experience in celebrity security can evolve into a successful enterprise.