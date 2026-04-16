India Shines At US Open Pickleball As Arjun-Aditya Bag Gold, Thakkar-Sheth Take Silver

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Indian duo Arjun Singh and Aditya Singh clinched the gold medal in the Men's Doubles 5.0 category at the US Open Pickleball Championship 2026, continuing their impressive run on the international stage.

The pair defeated J Meode and W Lin 9-11, 11-2, 11-7 in the final, staging a strong comeback after dropping the opening game to secure yet another title.

In another notable performance, Panth Thakkar and Atharva Sheth bagged the silver medal in the Men's Doubles 4.5 category. The duo went down fighting against Caian Appel and Michael Van Dusen, with the scoreline reading 8-11, 9-11 in a closely contested match.

The ongoing championship, being held in Naples, Florida, marks India's first participation under the affiliation of the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA).

“Winning another Gold at the US Open is very rewarding and to do it together once again, makes it extra special. We will continue to work hard to repeat these results with the support of our family and everyone around us. This would not have been possible without the Maharashtra Pickleball Association and the Indian Pickleball Association for this opportunity.” Arjun & Aditya Singh said after winning their second gold at the championship.

“Every single day at the US Open is another day for Indian pickleball to showcase their talent and continue cementing their place at the global stage and the contingent has been up for the challenge. This is India's 4th gold medal and 6th overall medal at the mecca of pickleball. Indian Pickleball Association is very proud of the way the players are continuing to show up and only inspires us to work harder towards excellence.” Suryaveer Singh Bhullar, President, Indian Pickleball Association said on the triumph.

This victory marks Arjun's third gold medal at the US Open Pickleball Championship and his second alongside his brother Aditya.

India's medal tally at the US Open 2026 currently stands at six, including four gold medals, won by Arjun Singh, Arjun and Aditya Singh in Men's Doubles, and Dhiren Patel, along with one silver and one bronze, secured by Panth Thakkar and Atharva Sheth, and Naga Moksha respectively.