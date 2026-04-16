Shefali Bagga Confident Of Seeing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In India's T20 Squad

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Renowned anchor Shefali Bagga has heaped praise on young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, expressing strong confidence that the prodigious talent could soon find a place in India's T20 squad following his impressive performances in the Indian T20 League 2026.

Speaking about the youngster's rapid rise, Shefali highlighted Sooryavanshi's class and composure at the crease, noting how he has consistently dominated bowlers despite his age.“He plays in such a classy manner and dominates the bowlers. We saw last year how he scored a century and impressed everyone,” she said.

She further pointed to his impactful performances at the U-19 level, where his contributions played a key role in the team's success. According to her, what truly sets Sooryavanshi apart is not just his talent, but his confidence and preparation-qualities that were on full display when he took on top-tier bowlers, even managing to take on someone of Jasprit Bumrah's calibre.

Bagga also underlined how the Indian T20 League continues to serve as a breeding ground for young talent, inspiring the next generation of cricketers. She cited emerging names like Ayush Mhatre and Praful Hinge, along with players she has personally seen during domestic circuits, including Priyansh Arya, who have gone on to earn opportunities at the highest level.

Reflecting on her experience of closely following domestic competitions, Bagga said she has witnessed several young players making the leap to the IPL through consistent performances and selector backing. She believes Sooryavanshi is cut from the same cloth.

“There are many players like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, but what makes him special is his mindset. I think he will be seen in the Indian T20 squad despite being so young. He is the youngest player, and that itself makes his journey even more remarkable,” she added.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a prodigy from Bihar, debuted in Ranji at a very young age. He smashed a 58-ball ton vs Australia U-19s, became IPL's youngest player with Rajasthan Royals and its youngest centurion.

He later played a key role in India U-19 to World Cup glory, earning Player of the Tournament with a stunning 175 in the final.