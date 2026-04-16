Rates Spark: Bear Steepening Impulses As Sentiment Holds Up

MENAFN - ING) Recovering risk sentiment opens door to busy primary market

Market risk sentiment is looking more optimistic at the latest developments around the Strait of Hormuz. While oil prices remain elevated, they are holding at least below the US$100/bbl mark this week. US equities have continued to rise and hit new all-time highs while credit spreads tightened.

Central bank pricing is also looking less hawkish compared to the start of the week. The ECB, for instance, provided more hints that a hike in April is unlikely, though not off the table – some 6bp is what the market is now pricing for the meeting. However, over the past session, we have seen long-end rates rise more, resulting in a bit of bear steepening this time around. Perhaps one should not read too much into it. After all, 10y UST yields had just touched the 4.24% mark again, a level last seen almost a month ago, which itself might argue for a little rebound. And a rise in yields also gels with risk assets performing better.

Relatively speaking, Bund yields do look more elevated at 3%, but given a busier primary market and little other domestic impetus following the general direction, higher looked like the path of least resistance. But the clearest sign that sentiment has also been improving in bond markets was primary markets.

On the EUR side, there has also been a flurry of syndicated deals this week, kicked off by a (scheduled) dual tranche syndication from the EU on Tuesday, and France followed suit with a new green bond of its own. Yesterday, Italy sold a new 10y benchmark alongside a new 20y linker, and in the broader SSA space, Germany's NRW Bank and Land Berlin were in the market, while Canada's Quebec then mandated a 15y €-bond.

Thursday's events and market view

Following UK GDP and industrial production data in the morning, the main data points to watch will come from the US. The weekly jobless claims release will be watched more closely, with the market anticipating a small drop after initial claims had jumped to the highest since early February. The other indicators to watch are the industrial production for March and the Philadelphia Fed business Index for April. The eurozone will release final CPI data for March.

The focus these days remains on commentary from central bank officials ahead of the IMF spring meetings in Washington. From the ECB, Schnabel, an influential hawk, and Lane, as the bank's chief economist, will likely draw the most attention. Fed speakers scheduled are Williams and Miran, while Taylor will be speaking for the BoE. Note that the ECB will also publish the minutes of the 19 March policy-setting meeting.

Government bond primary markets will see scheduled auctions from Spain and France. Spain sells up to €6bn in 5y to 15y bonds, France up to €13bn in 3y to 7y bonds and another €2bn in inflation-linked bonds.