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Sanders Seeks Senate Vote on Israel Arms Sales Block

Sanders Seeks Senate Vote on Israel Arms Sales Block


2026-04-16 03:58:04
(MENAFN) US Senator Bernie Sanders said Wednesday that he is forcing Senate votes to block almost $500 million in proposed US arms sales to Israel, sharply criticizing the policies of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Speaking on the Senate floor, Sanders announced two joint resolutions of disapproval aimed at stopping the transfers, which include heavy bombs and armored bulldozers.

"I am offering today two joint resolutions of disapproval, the only formal mechanism Congress has to block an arms sale.

"The first resolution would block the sale of $151 million in 1,000-pound bombs. The second would block $295 million in bulldozers, the machines used to demolish homes in the West Bank and Gaza and make a Palestinian state physically impossible," Sanders said.

He argued that US taxpayers should not be funding what he described as the Israeli government’s “illegal, horrific and expansionist war policies,” adding that public opposition to continued military assistance is growing.

Sanders also said the United States has provided more than $21 billion in military aid to Israel since October 2023.

"And today, we are saying loudly and clearly, enough is enough!"

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