Russian Attack On Kyiv Leaves Four Dead, 54 Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office on Facebook.

As of 8:00, four fatalities have been confirmed, with at least 54 people injured.

Two of the victims – a 12-year-old child and a woman – were killed in Kyiv's Podil district. Two more people – security guards at a car dealership – were killed in the Obolon district.

Among the injured are three police officers, four medical workers, and two foreign nationals.

Kyiv's Podil and Obolon districts were the hardest hit.

Overall, 17 apartment buildings, 10 private houses, a hotel, an office center, a car dealership, a gas station, and a shopping mall were damaged in the capital.

Earlier, the National Police had reported 48 injured.

According to police, the enemy deliberately targeted the right bank of Kyiv, with the Podil and Obolon districts suffering the most. High-rise and private residential buildings, an office center, a hotel building, a car dealership, and a gas station were damaged.

“As of 7:40, four people are confirmed dead – a 12-year-old boy, a woman, and two men. At least 48 people have been injured, including a 9-year-old boy, three police officers, and four medics who arrived to assist victims,” the statement said.

Police officers, emergency responders, and other services continue to work at the sites of the strikes.

Nighttime Russian attack onkills seven, wounds 11

Earlier, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported 45 injured on Telegram.

“Last night, four people were killed in the enemy attack on the capital, including a 12-year-old boy. Forty-five residents were injured. Twenty-six were hospitalized, while others received medical assistance on site or outpatient care, including two children,” the statement said.

Klitschko added that the enemy resumed attacks on Kyiv in the morning.

As previously reported, Russian forces attacked Kyiv overnight on April 16.