STORM Therapeutics Secures $56 Million Series C Financing And Doses First Patient In Phase 2 Sarcoma Trial Of STC‐15



The proceeds will support the advancement of STC-15 in a Phase 2 study in select sarcoma indications First‐in‐class METTL3 inhibitor reprograms malignant progenitor cells by modulating mRNA methylation

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORM Therapeutics Ltd. (STORM), the clinical stage company targeting RNA modifications to reprogram cells and develop novel cancer therapies, today announced a successful $56 million Series C financing.

The proceeds will support the advancement of STC-15, a first‐in‐class, oral small-molecule inhibitor of METTL3, including funding the Company's Phase 2 monotherapy study in selected sarcoma indications, in which the first patient has now been successfully dosed. Sarcoma is a form of cancer that arises in bone or soft tissues, including muscle, fat, cartilage, blood vessels, and other connective or supportive tissue. This study is designed to support a potential accelerated regulatory approval pathway for STC-15 and to establish a foundation for subsequent clinical development across additional oncology indications.

STC-15 inhibits METTL3, an RNA-modifying enzyme involved in the regulation of cancer stem cell differentiation, a critical process in the development of sarcomas and other malignancies. In a Phase 1 monotherapy study, STC-15 demonstrated durable tumor regression across multiple sarcoma subtypes, underscoring its potential to target and reprogram progenitor cells that transform into cancer cells. These results will be presented at an upcoming medical conference in 2026.

Jerry McMahon, Chief Executive Officer of STORM Therapeutics, said:“Advancing our first‐in‐class METTL3 inhibitor, STC-15, into Phase 2 clinical development marks a pivotal breakthrough in tackling cancers characterized by aberrant cell differentiation. This milestone highlights our scientific innovation and the potential to create new therapeutic options for patients with substantial unmet needs. We are grateful for the steadfast support from our investors and are encouraged by the robust durability and activity demonstrated with STC-15 in Phase 1 studies. As we begin our Phase 2 trial, our focus remains on addressing critical unmet needs in sarcoma for the benefit of patients.”

Jonathan Trent, MD of the University of Miami, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, commented:“The launch of the Phase 2 trial for STC-15 represents a significant advancement in the treatment landscape for sarcoma and other tumors driven by METTL3. STC-15's novel mechanism of action targets sarcomas at their vulnerability, reprogramming malignant cells toward cell cycle arrest and apoptosis. We are hopeful that this research will yield meaningful insights and, ultimately, new therapeutic avenues for patients with pressing unmet needs.”

STORM's sarcoma program builds on previous clinical and translational research in epitranscriptomic regulation, emphasizing the importance of RNA-modifying enzymes in the maintenance of stem cell‐derived tumors and their potential application in broader settings. METTL3 methylates mRNA, influencing the differentiation processes of connective tissues and other cell types. Sarcomas arise from transformed mesenchymal stem cells as they progress into malignant connective tissue cells, accounting for 1% of adult cancers and 15% of pediatric cancers. Due to the frequent absence of driver mutations or immunogenic features amenable to standard treatments, sarcomas depend on METTL3-driven methylation for growth and survival. The Phase 2 trial will assess the anti-tumor effects of inhibiting mRNA methylation in sarcomas.

The financing was funded by existing investors, M Ventures, Pfizer Ventures, Taiho Ventures LLC, IP Group plc, the UTokyo Innovation Platform Co., Ltd. (UTokyo IPC), and Fast Track Initiative (FTI).

CONTACTS:

STORM Therapeutics Ltd

Tel: +44 (0)1223 804174

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Optimum Strategic Communications

Mary Clark, Zoe Bolt, Elena Bates

Tel: +44 (0)203 882 9621

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NOTES TO EDITORS

About STORM Therapeutics

STORM Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company targeting RNA modifications to reprogram malignant cells and treat disease. STORM's lead candidate, STC-15, is the first RNA-modifying enzyme inhibitor to enter human clinical trials. STC-15 specifically inhibits METTL3, an RNA-modifying enzyme that regulates stem cell transformation and differentiation, a critical process in the development of sarcomas and other tumors. STC-15 is currently being assessed as a monotherapy in a Phase 2 study for select sarcomas. Further information is available at NCT identifiers: NCT06975293.

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