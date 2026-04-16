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Canada Commits USD120M for War-Torn Sudan
(MENAFN) Canada unveiled more than $120 million in new assistance for Sudan on Wednesday, making the announcement at the International Sudan Conference in Berlin as the war-torn nation's three-year civil conflict continues to fuel one of the gravest humanitarian emergencies on the global stage.
Foreign Minister Anita Anand delivered the pledge via a video address shared on X, the U.S.-based social media platform, warning of deliberate atrocities compounding the crisis.
"Canada is greatly concerned by the humanitarian crisis in Sudan," Anand said. "There is credible evidence that starvation is being deliberately used as a method of warfare. Hospitals and civilian infrastructure are being targeted."
Breaking Down the $120 Million Package
The funding package is structured across several streams. The largest allocation — exceeding $94 million — will be channeled through established partner organizations to deliver what Anand described as "critical life-saving" services, encompassing emergency food and nutrition, healthcare, shelter, clean water, and sanitation for vulnerable populations across Sudan, South Sudan, and Chad.
A further $25 million has been designated as development assistance. Of that sum, $18 million will flow to Save the Children Canada to provide "safe quality schooling" for more than 60,000 children while shielding them from violence, exploitation, and psychological trauma.
The remaining $7 million will be directed to the UN Population Fund, targeting the expansion of sexual and gender-based violence prevention and response services — with particular focus on Darfur and Kordofan, regions where such abuses have been most acute.
Anand said women and girls in Sudan have described sexual violence "not as an exception, but as an inescapable reality."
Rounding out the package, Global Affairs Canada confirmed an additional $1.25 million earmarked for peace and stabilization initiatives, including civilian-led efforts toward reconciliation and governance.
A Nation on the Brink
Anand closed her remarks with a pointed call to action directed at all parties involved in the conflict.
"Canada continues to call for safe and unimpeded humanitarian access, an immediate ceasefire, and a credible path toward a civilian-led lasting peace," she said. "The people of Sudan deserve more than survival. They deserve a future, one defined by safety, dignity, and hope."
Sudan has been engulfed in war since April 2023, when fighting erupted between the national army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over a disputed military integration plan. The conflict has since claimed tens of thousands of lives, uprooted an estimated 13 million people, and driven swathes of the country to the edge of famine — making it one of the most severe displacement crises in the world today.
Foreign Minister Anita Anand delivered the pledge via a video address shared on X, the U.S.-based social media platform, warning of deliberate atrocities compounding the crisis.
"Canada is greatly concerned by the humanitarian crisis in Sudan," Anand said. "There is credible evidence that starvation is being deliberately used as a method of warfare. Hospitals and civilian infrastructure are being targeted."
Breaking Down the $120 Million Package
The funding package is structured across several streams. The largest allocation — exceeding $94 million — will be channeled through established partner organizations to deliver what Anand described as "critical life-saving" services, encompassing emergency food and nutrition, healthcare, shelter, clean water, and sanitation for vulnerable populations across Sudan, South Sudan, and Chad.
A further $25 million has been designated as development assistance. Of that sum, $18 million will flow to Save the Children Canada to provide "safe quality schooling" for more than 60,000 children while shielding them from violence, exploitation, and psychological trauma.
The remaining $7 million will be directed to the UN Population Fund, targeting the expansion of sexual and gender-based violence prevention and response services — with particular focus on Darfur and Kordofan, regions where such abuses have been most acute.
Anand said women and girls in Sudan have described sexual violence "not as an exception, but as an inescapable reality."
Rounding out the package, Global Affairs Canada confirmed an additional $1.25 million earmarked for peace and stabilization initiatives, including civilian-led efforts toward reconciliation and governance.
A Nation on the Brink
Anand closed her remarks with a pointed call to action directed at all parties involved in the conflict.
"Canada continues to call for safe and unimpeded humanitarian access, an immediate ceasefire, and a credible path toward a civilian-led lasting peace," she said. "The people of Sudan deserve more than survival. They deserve a future, one defined by safety, dignity, and hope."
Sudan has been engulfed in war since April 2023, when fighting erupted between the national army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over a disputed military integration plan. The conflict has since claimed tens of thousands of lives, uprooted an estimated 13 million people, and driven swathes of the country to the edge of famine — making it one of the most severe displacement crises in the world today.
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