EV & Mobility Global Webinar Series Register Now First 50 Get Free Speaker Lounge Access At 3 Major EV Events

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Three markets. Three clear advantages. One webinar series every EV professional should have on their calendar.







Format: Online Webinar Series Duration: One hour Organised by: MIE Events DMCC Official Media Partner: ED Arabia

Date 21 April 2026 Saudi Arabia 22 April 2026 United Arab Emirates 23 April 2026 Morocco

The EV & Mobility Global Webinar Series is a focused three-part virtual program for EV manufacturers, OEMs, suppliers, investors, logistics providers, infrastructure companies, and policymakers who want to stay ahead of where the mobility market is heading.

Over three consecutive days, the series spotlights Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Morocco – three markets gaining serious momentum across EV manufacturing, battery supply chains, logistics, infrastructure, and regional market access. Each session delivers practical, on-the-ground insight into how these countries are evolving their role in the global EV ecosystem, and why forward-thinking businesses are paying close attention.

This isn't a passive viewing experience. It's a platform to connect with industry voices, benchmark your market knowledge, and identify where the next wave of real opportunity is taking shape.

MIE Events DMCC is delighted to partner with ED Arabia as the Official Media Partner. This collaboration expands the series' reach across the regional business and mobility community, helping ensure that key discussions resonate more widely and engage the right audiences.

Register early and you won't just get the webinars. The first 50 sign-ups receive complimentary access to the Speaker Lounge at three major industry events: EV Saudi, EVOLVE UAE, and EV Morocco.

This is genuine added value, direct access to the rooms where industry leaders, innovators, and decision-makers gather. If you're looking to build relationships and stay close to where the sector is moving, this is where it happens.

Secure Your SPOT Today!

Join the conversation shaping the future of electric mobility, and claim your free VIP access before the first 50 spots are gone.