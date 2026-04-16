Malaysia Airlines Expands East Asia Footprint

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Malaysia Airlines will significantly expand its East Asia footprint later this year when it restarts direct flights to Fukuoka, Japan, and launches new services to Shenzhen and Changsha, China.

The new services from Kuala Lumpur to Shenzhen and Changsha will begin in July 2026 with daily flights, growing the airline's China network to nine key gateways. These will complement existing presence in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Xiamen, Hong Kong, Taipei, and Chengdu Tianfu.

Direct Kuala Lumpur-Fukuoka services will start from September 2026, resuming an air link which last operated 20 years ago in 2006.

"The return to Fukuoka further enhances our network depth. As the only carrier operating direct flights on this route, we are proud to offer passengers a seamless non-stop experience that eliminates the need for transit," said captain Nasaruddin A Bakar, president and Group CEO of Malaysia Aviation Group.

The airline has also increased flight frequencies across ASEAN, South Asia, Australia and New Zealand and Europe in response to "rising demand".

ASEAN has the highest jump with weekly flights going from 21 times to 28 times on the Kuala Lumpur-Manila route, starting July.

The Kuala Lumpur-Brisbane route increases from five times to six times weekly starting August, and another round to seven times weekly in October.

Increased flights to Colombo, Sri Lanka will rise from seven times weekly to 10 times weekly in May.

Two ad-hoc Kuala Lumpur-London flights have also been added on 18 and 22 April 2026, to cater to passengers affected by Middle Eastern carrier disruptions.