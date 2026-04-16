Elegancebrew Expands Wellness Beverage Portfolio With Mushroom Coffee And Artisan Tea Collection Gaining Rapid Consumer Traction

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"We believe that wellness and indulgence don't have to be separate pursuits. Our Mushroom Coffee proves that you can elevate your morning routine and support your health in the same cup. The feedback from our customers has been extraordinary, people are telling us it's become an essential part of their daily wellness practice."EleganceBrew, the artisan coffee and tea brand celebrated for its commitment to craftsmanship and innovation, today spotlighted its growing wellness-focused product line as consumer demand for functional beverages continues to accelerate across the specialty coffee industry.

The Mushroom Coffee is crafted using the same premium sourcing standards that define all EleganceBrew products. Specialty-grade beans are carefully paired with clinically studied mushroom extracts known for supporting cognitive clarity, sustained energy, and immune function. The result is a smooth, full-bodied cup that delivers the rich flavor coffee lovers expect with the added wellness benefits of adaptogenic fungi, all without any noticeable mushroom taste.

Complementing its coffee innovation, EleganceBrew's curated tea collection continues to attract a devoted following among consumers seeking refined, health-supportive alternatives. The collection includes the brand's aromatic Masala Chai, crafted with a traditional spice blend that delivers warmth and depth; the calming Jasmine Tea, prized for its delicate floral notes and soothing character; and vibrant fruit-infused options like Peach Paradise and Mango Treat, which offer a refreshing departure from conventional tea experiences.

Each tea blend reflects EleganceBrew's philosophy that beverages should engage all the senses, from the first sight and aroma of the dry leaves to the final sip. Premium ingredients are sourced with the same exacting standards applied to the brand's coffee line, ensuring consistent quality and an elevated experience with every cup.

The functional beverage market has expanded rapidly, with industry analysts projecting continued double-digit growth as younger consumers increasingly seek products that combine convenience, flavor, and measurable health benefits. EleganceBrew's positioning at the intersection of artisan quality and functional wellness places the brand to capitalize on this momentum, particularly as its product range now spans traditional coffee roasts, innovative flavored blends, adaptogenic mushroom coffee, and wellness-oriented teas.

The company's recent success with its Whiskey Barrel Aged and Dubai Chocolate specialty blends has further demonstrated that EleganceBrew's customer base values both tradition and innovation, creating a strong foundation for continued expansion into adjacent wellness categories.

All EleganceBrew products, including the full Mushroom Coffee and tea collections, are available exclusively at with free shipping on every order. First-time customers can enjoy 10% off with the code Thankyou10 at checkout.

EleganceBrew is an artisan coffee and tea company dedicated to crafting exceptional blends that honor tradition while embracing modern palates. From hand-selected single-origin beans to delicate loose-leaf teas, every product is roasted and blended with intention, care, and an unwavering commitment to quality. With offerings spanning bold espresso roasts, flavored specialty coffees, functional mushroom-infused blends, and curated tea collections, EleganceBrew delivers a refined sensory experience to discerning customers worldwide. Free shipping is available on all orders.

CONTACT: EleganceBrew Press Office. Contact: John Watson. Website: Instagram: @Elegancebrew