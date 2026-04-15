Belitsoft Reports Significant Shift In Florida Backend Development As AI Adoption Accelerates In 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)Belitsoft, an international custom software development company with offices in North America and Europe, today released an analysis of the Florida state's rapidly changing backend development landscape.

AI is changing Florida's backend development work in 2026. A lot of the code that gets written every day is done by AI tools. More time is spent by developers on system design and review. IDC estimates that by 2030, 70 percent of developers will work closely with software that acts on its own.

Data Centers and Power

AI needs computing power and physical space. Florida has not been a primary data center location due to hurricane risk. This is changing in 2026. Virginia's power grid is strained. The Data Center Coalition includes Google, Microsoft, AWS, Meta, Oracle, and OpenAI. It is now looking at Florida locations. Payments from data centers could help pay for stronger power grids.

In South Miami-Dade, ReadySetFundGrow is building a small AI data center that can handle 1,600 amps. It will work with hardware from NVIDIA, AMD, and setups with more than one GPU.

The Future of Education and Work

In 2024, Miami-Dade College started Florida's first bachelor's degree program in applied artificial intelligence. The school will have taught more than 4,000 students about AI by 2026. MDC opened an AI Innovation Hub in March 2026. The college works with Google, Microsoft, Intel, and IBM.

The federal government gave Florida Atlantic University $4 million for the fiscal year 2026. The money goes to programs that help workers in the semiconductor industry and AI-enabled robotic platforms. The Center for Connected Autonomy and Artificial Intelligence at FAU works on software-defined networks that can fix themselves and avoid problems.

Applied Intuition, a physical AI company valued at $15 billion, opened an office in Fort Walton Beach in January 2026. The office works on aerial autonomy and defense projects.

Places and Businesses

Florida's AI work is being done in a number of cities.

Tampa: ReliaQuest uses AI to find cybersecurity threats. In Hillsborough County, the University of Florida has opened an AI center that focuses on agriculture.

Dono, a company based in West Palm Beach, Florida, raised $6.5 million for AI software that looks at public property records. In early 2026, Mercator brought its AI business development platform to the commercial construction market in Florida.

Daily Backend Work in 2026

The set of AI tools for coding is now stable. Claude Code is often used by development teams in Florida to plan and rewrite, Codex to finish tasks and check results, GitHub Copilot CLI for terminal commands, and Lovable to make quick prototypes. Teams use different tools to do the same task to make sure the results are correct.

Supabase is widely used as a backend database for AI-generated applications. Tools like v0, Bolt, and Dyad connect directly to Supabase's Postgres setup. Developers can describe a backend in plain terms and have a working version in hours instead of weeks.

AI programs now take care of some system monitoring tasks. When something goes wrong, a program can look through logs, find other problems that are related, and sometimes even fix the problem before a person is notified. Backend engineers write less manual code and more instructions for these programs.

More and more, we need systems that organize the data that AI tools need to work. This means putting together structured and unstructured data from Florida's healthcare, insurance, and real estate industries so that AI systems can easily get to it.

Florida-Specific Work



Defense and Unmanned Systems: Applied Intuition's Fort Walton Beach office works on software for unmanned aerial systems and coordinated drone operations. These backend systems require very low delay and must work in difficult signal environments. FAU's work on self-repairing networks supports robotics operating underwater and in space.

Tourism and Real-Time Data: Waymo launched autonomous ride-hailing in Orlando in February 2026. Backend systems for this service process location data, match riders, and handle payments in real time with high reliability.

Healthcare: The Orlando area added 27,600 healthcare jobs. AI-related roles in the region pay over $120,000. Backend systems for healthcare must comply with HIPAA rules and connect to older hospital software. State Regulation: The Florida Senate passed a bill requiring companies to disclose plans for new AI data centers. A House bill that would have banned AI use in mental health counseling did not pass. The difference in approach between the two chambers means developers must pay attention to compliance and record-keeping. Reliable consulting companies provide services to help businesses track and audit their AI systems.



Impact on Developers

AI has not gotten rid of jobs in the backend. The meaning of "senior developer" has changed. Now, value comes from knowing how to use AI tools well, understanding business needs, and designing systems that work.

Florida needs developers who are familiar with both AI tools and a certain local industry, like healthcare, defense, or real estate. The average salary for AI-related jobs in Orlando is over $120,000.

The Rest of 2026

At the 2026 Economic Outlook and Jobs Summit held by the Florida Chamber Foundation, speakers noted that AI use is becoming standard rather than experimental.

Florida is likely to get more money for data centers. Companies that show they manage AI responsibly will have an advantage with customers and regulators. Florida's AI work remains spread across multiple cities, with each area focusing on its local industries.

About the Author:







Dmitry Baraishuk is a Partner and Chief Innovation Officer at Belitsoft. Belitsoft is a software engineering company specializing in DevOps, AI integration, and enterprise application modernization. The company serves clients across healthcare, fintech, and enterprise SaaS in the US, UK, and Canada. Belitsoft publishes technology trend analyses to help business and technology leaders make informed decisions about their software investment strategy.