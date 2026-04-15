Process Validation With Qualification Course: Aligning FDA, EU GMP, MHRA And WHO Standards Across Lifecycle Stages From Design To Continued Verification (ONLINE EVENT: June 3Rd - June 4Th, 2026)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Main opportunities include integrating process validation with modern, science-based approaches, utilizing risk-based strategies like QbD, DOE, and PAT, and adhering to global regulatory standards to ensure efficient, compliant manufacturing processes in line with evolving lifecycle validation requirements.

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Process Validation with Qualification (June 3rd - June 4th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Ensure your manufacturing processes are validated from end to end using modern, science-based practices that meet today's global regulatory standards. In an era where regulators treat validation as a lifecycle activity rather than a one-time exercise, this course provides comprehensive training on how to design, qualify, and maintain processes in a state of control.

Over two days, participants will learn to integrate process validation and equipment/facility qualification into a unified strategy, aligned with FDA's 2011 Process Validation Guidance, EU GMP Annex 15, UK MHRA expectations, and WHO guidelines. The programme walks through each stage - from initial process design and scale-up (Stage 1), through Installation/Operational/Performance Qualification (IQ/OQ/PQ) and Process Performance Qualification (PPQ) (Stage 2), into ongoing Continued Process Verification (CPV) programs (Stage 3).

Emphasis is placed on a risk- and science-based approach: leveraging tools like Quality by Design (QbD), Design of Experiments (DOE), and Process Analytical Technology (PAT) to build quality into the process, and using data analytics to monitor performance. Participants will also learn how to handle re-validation when changes or transfers occur, and how to document validation activities to satisfy inspectors. This course ensures you can validate processes efficiently and right-first time, supporting both compliance and operational excellence.

Who Should Attend:

This course is ideal for professionals involved in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical development, manufacturing, engineering and quality who need to design, execute or assess process validation and qualification activities, including:



Validation Engineers and Specialists Scientists and development scientists

Pharmacists involved in product and process development

Quality Assurance professionals and quality managers

Quality control managers and senior analysts

Validation and Qualification Specialists/ Engineers

Technology transfer and scale-up managers

Risk management specialists

Lean and operational excellence specialists

Operations managers and production engineers

Late-stage product and process development staff Regulatory Affairs Personnel (CMC)

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1



Validation fundamentals and execution

Module 1: Regulatory overview of validation

Module 2: Stage 1 - Process design & risk assessment (practical application)

Module 3: Stage 2.1 - qualification (IQ/OQ)

Exercise 1: Building an equipment qualification strategy

Module 4: Stage 2.2 - PPQ / PQ execution

Module 5: Stage 3 - OPV / ongoing process verification Exercise 2: SWOT analysis of validation strategy

Day 2



Advanced Topics and Maintaining Control

Module 6: Validation documentation & data integrity (ALCOA+)

Exercise 3: Designing an OPV system

Module 7: Advanced validation techniques

Module 8: Maintaining the validated state & change control

Module 9: Workshop - Validation Plan Build

Exercise 4: Change scenario: assess revalidation requirements

Module 10: Inspection readiness & lessons learned Case Study: Building a sustainable ongoing verification programme

CPD Hours: 12

Speakers

Paul Palmer

Paul R Palmer is a Director / Pharmaceutical Consultantanda practicing EU / UK Qualified over 35 years experience in the pharmaceutical industry in the development, manufacture and supply of medicinal products and medical devices.

Throughout his career, Paul has intentionally taken on all opportunities as they arose in order to develop a broad range of knowledge with an in-depth detailed understanding of manufacturing, storage, distribution, research, computerised systems, as well as the facilities and services to support each.

People and systems have always been a core focus, how to ensure best use, optimise and enhance efficiency. He has a level of curiosity rarely displayed in people taking on the qualified person role in pharmaceutical manufacturing. Culture, behaviour and psychology are all significant influences on the systems and processes we implement, but are often ignored.

Paul studied psychology as part of his MSc in 1993 and has always enjoyed observing the world around him with a curiosity that is rarely satisfied.

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