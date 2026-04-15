Process Validation With Qualification Course: Aligning FDA, EU GMP, MHRA And WHO Standards Across Lifecycle Stages From Design To Continued Verification (ONLINE EVENT: June 3Rd - June 4Th, 2026)
Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Process Validation with Qualification (June 3rd - June 4th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Ensure your manufacturing processes are validated from end to end using modern, science-based practices that meet today's global regulatory standards. In an era where regulators treat validation as a lifecycle activity rather than a one-time exercise, this course provides comprehensive training on how to design, qualify, and maintain processes in a state of control.
Over two days, participants will learn to integrate process validation and equipment/facility qualification into a unified strategy, aligned with FDA's 2011 Process Validation Guidance, EU GMP Annex 15, UK MHRA expectations, and WHO guidelines. The programme walks through each stage - from initial process design and scale-up (Stage 1), through Installation/Operational/Performance Qualification (IQ/OQ/PQ) and Process Performance Qualification (PPQ) (Stage 2), into ongoing Continued Process Verification (CPV) programs (Stage 3).
Emphasis is placed on a risk- and science-based approach: leveraging tools like Quality by Design (QbD), Design of Experiments (DOE), and Process Analytical Technology (PAT) to build quality into the process, and using data analytics to monitor performance. Participants will also learn how to handle re-validation when changes or transfers occur, and how to document validation activities to satisfy inspectors. This course ensures you can validate processes efficiently and right-first time, supporting both compliance and operational excellence.
Who Should Attend:
This course is ideal for professionals involved in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical development, manufacturing, engineering and quality who need to design, execute or assess process validation and qualification activities, including:
- Validation Engineers and Specialists Scientists and development scientists Pharmacists involved in product and process development Quality Assurance professionals and quality managers Quality control managers and senior analysts Validation and Qualification Specialists/ Engineers Technology transfer and scale-up managers Risk management specialists Lean and operational excellence specialists Operations managers and production engineers Late-stage product and process development staff Regulatory Affairs Personnel (CMC)
Key Topics Covered:
Day 1
- Validation fundamentals and execution Module 1: Regulatory overview of validation Module 2: Stage 1 - Process design & risk assessment (practical application) Module 3: Stage 2.1 - qualification (IQ/OQ) Exercise 1: Building an equipment qualification strategy Module 4: Stage 2.2 - PPQ / PQ execution Module 5: Stage 3 - OPV / ongoing process verification Exercise 2: SWOT analysis of validation strategy
Day 2
- Advanced Topics and Maintaining Control Module 6: Validation documentation & data integrity (ALCOA+) Exercise 3: Designing an OPV system Module 7: Advanced validation techniques Module 8: Maintaining the validated state & change control Module 9: Workshop - Validation Plan Build Exercise 4: Change scenario: assess revalidation requirements Module 10: Inspection readiness & lessons learned Case Study: Building a sustainable ongoing verification programme
CPD Hours: 12
Speakers
Paul Palmer
Paul R Palmer is a Director / Pharmaceutical Consultantanda practicing EU / UK Qualified over 35 years experience in the pharmaceutical industry in the development, manufacture and supply of medicinal products and medical devices.
Throughout his career, Paul has intentionally taken on all opportunities as they arose in order to develop a broad range of knowledge with an in-depth detailed understanding of manufacturing, storage, distribution, research, computerised systems, as well as the facilities and services to support each.
People and systems have always been a core focus, how to ensure best use, optimise and enhance efficiency. He has a level of curiosity rarely displayed in people taking on the qualified person role in pharmaceutical manufacturing. Culture, behaviour and psychology are all significant influences on the systems and processes we implement, but are often ignored.
Paul studied psychology as part of his MSc in 1993 and has always enjoyed observing the world around him with a curiosity that is rarely satisfied.
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