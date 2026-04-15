Rapid Diagnostic Tests Market Size Is Expected To Reach USD 67.83 Billion By 2035 Owing To The Increasing Number Of Infections Globally SNS Insider

Austin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Rapid Diagnostic Tests Market size is valued at USD 32.88 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 67.83 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.62% during 2026–2035.

A thorough evaluation of market trends, technical advancements, and diagnostic applications is provided in the Rapid Diagnostic Tests Market Analysis study. From 2026 to 2035, the market is anticipated to rise due to an increase in infections, the demand for POCT, the usage of home diagnostic testing, and better healthcare infrastructure.









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Rapid Diagnostic Tests Market Size and Forecast:



Market Size in 2025: USD 32.88 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 67.83 Billion

CAGR: 7.62% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

The U.S. Rapid Diagnostic Tests Market is projected to grow from USD 13.79 Billion in 2025 to USD 25.86 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 6.59%.

Higher infection rates, increased demand for point-of-care diagnostics, widespread use of self-tests and home testing devices, and the steady advancement of quick testing methods in clinics, hospitals, and diagnostic labs will all contribute to the expansion.

Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases to Propel Market Expansion Globally

The market for rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs) is expanding because to the rise of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, influenza, dengue fever, and malaria as well as the need for accurate and timely diagnosis. Point-of-care technologies that facilitate speedy decision-making, including molecular rapid testing and lateral flow immunoassays, are being used by hospitals, diagnostic facilities, and home healthcare groups. The availability of self-diagnostic kits and the creation of portable, user-friendly, and highly sensitive diagnostics are also contributing to the market's growth and adoption.

Rapid Diagnostic Tests Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Infectious Disease RDTs held the largest market share of 52.75% in 2025 due to high demand for fast identification of infectious diseases along with large-scale screening activities in hospitals and laboratories. Infectious Disease RDTs are also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.12% during 2026–2035 owing to an increasing incidence of infectious diseases globally.

By Technology

Lateral Flow Immunoassays (LFIA) dominated with 46.05% market share in 2025 due to its cost-effectiveness, user-friendliness, and fast processing time. Molecular Rapid Tests are projected to record the fastest CAGR of 9.12% through 2026–2035 due to innovations in portable PCR technology and isothermal amplification techniques.

By Application

Infectious Disease Testing accounted for the largest share of 48.85% in 2025 due to the high prevalence of infectious diseases around the globe and the urgent requirement for rapid and accurate diagnosis at point-of-care or remote locations. Pregnancy & Fertility Testing is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.74% during the forecast period as it is witnessing increased awareness regarding early detection, preference for home diagnostic tests, and focus on reproductive health issues.

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics held the largest share of 45.12% in 2025 due to these were the leading sites where patients went for quick diagnosis and clinical decision making. Home Care Settings are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.54% during 2026–2035 due to growing adoption of home-based testing kits globally.

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies dominated with 40.23% market share in 2025 due to the excellent procurement process and delivery of products to hospitals and diagnostics centers directly. Online Pharmacies are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.47% through the forecast period due to the increased digitization and popularity of online platforms and consumer inclination toward home diagnosis options.

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Rapid Diagnostic Tests Market Regional Insights:

The North America Rapid Diagnostic Tests Market is dominated, holding a 46.84% share in 2025, fueled by the presence of sophisticated healthcare facilities and widespread adoption of rapid test technology in the U.S. and Canada.

The Asia-Pacific Rapid Diagnostic Tests Market is the fastest-growing region, projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.74% during 2026–2035. It is backed by the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and improved healthcare services in China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Rapid Diagnostic Tests Market Report:



Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Danaher Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

bioMérieux SA

QuidelOrtho Corporation

SD Biosensor Inc.

Access Bio, Inc.

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc.

Trinity Biotech plc

Sekisui Diagnostics

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

ACON Laboratories, Inc.

CTK Biotech, Inc.

Wondfo Biotech Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Healgen Scientific LLC LumiraDx Limited

Rapid Diagnostic Tests Market Recent Developments:



In January 2025, Abbott expanded its rapid diagnostics portfolio with new point-of-care respiratory panels, enhancing multi-disease detection capabilities and strengthening its presence in decentralized testing environments. In March 2025, Roche introduced an advanced rapid molecular testing solution for infectious diseases, improving turnaround time and diagnostic accuracy, and expanding its point-of-care testing capabilities.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



UTILIZATION & TESTING ADOPTION METRICS – helps you understand patient testing rates, market share of different RDT types, turnaround time, and adoption trends across developed and emerging markets.

CLINICAL PERFORMANCE & DIAGNOSTIC ACCURACY INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate sensitivity, specificity, false result rates, detection efficiency, and overall reliability of rapid diagnostic tests.

PATIENT COMPLIANCE & TESTING BEHAVIOR ANALYSIS – helps you assess patient acceptance, usage frequency, and trends in home-based and point-of-care diagnostic settings.

TECHNOLOGY ADVANCEMENT & INNOVATION METRICS – helps you identify growth in next-generation rapid tests, molecular diagnostics, smartphone-enabled platforms, and R&D investments in biosensors and microfluidics.

REGULATORY IMPACT & MARKET ACCESS INSIGHTS – helps you analyze the influence of approvals, reimbursement policies, and cost-effective OTC kits on adoption and market penetration. DEMAND DRIVERS & MARKET EXPANSION OPPORTUNITIES – helps you uncover growth trends driven by disease prevalence, decentralized diagnostics, and expanding healthcare access in emerging regions.

Rapid Diagnostic Tests Market Report Scope