Govt Completely Changed Their Stand On Delimitation Bill: K. C. Venugopal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K. C. Venugopal, on Wednesday raised concerns over the latest version of the proposed delimitation Bill, alleging that the Centre has altered its earlier position and introduced ambiguity regarding representation and census-based allocation.

"Southern states have clear and genuine concerns... not only that, but more states are having concerns. You see the latest Bill, which they (the Centre) circulated. Earlier, they said that every state will get their own representation there only. Now, they have completely changed the bill, and they are saying they will go with the latest census," Venugopal told journalists here.

He further questioned the broader implications of the proposal, particularly in relation to population control.

"The basic principle being debated is whether states that have effectively implemented population control measures are going to be punished or not. This is a question people across the country are asking," he said.

Venugopal also criticised the timing of the Bill, noting that it had been introduced during an election period.

"What does it signify when such an important Bill is brought during elections? This raises serious concerns about intent. We are going to deliberate on this matter in detail today," he added.

Outlining the Opposition's next steps, he said: "First, the Congress strategy group will meet, followed by a broader meeting of Opposition parties. We will arrive at a clear and structured position on the issue."

Meanwhile, several Opposition parties, including the Congress, the Trinamool Congress, the DMK, the CPI-M, the CPI, and the AAP, have voiced strong opposition to the delimitation proposal. Others, such as the Samajwadi Party, have questioned the logic of implementing the women's reservation based on outdated Census 2011 data rather than waiting for the ongoing census exercise.

Reacting to the Bill, Congress Rajya Sabha Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh criticised its intent, stating: "When the intent behind a Bill is mischievous and its content is devious, the extent of damage to parliamentary democracy can be enormous."

Echoing similar concerns, CPI-M leader John Brittas said the proposal could disrupt the federal balance. "These Bills amount to a death warrant for federal India. Even if there is a pro-rata increase in seats, the absolute numbers will significantly alter political power equations, reducing southern states to a disadvantage," he argued.

The Opposition has accused the government of attempting to push the delimitation Bill under the guise of implementing the women's reservation bill. It has also questioned the“sudden” nature of the move, pointing out that the Centre had earlier declined demands to implement the women's quota during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The proposed Bill seeks to amend the Constitution and would require a two-thirds majority in Parliament. With the government currently lacking sufficient numbers, support from Opposition parties will be crucial for its passage. However, another sticking point remains the absence of a quota-within-quota provision for OBC women.

While most Opposition parties have expressed support for the early implementation of the 33 per cent women's reservation, they have objected to the reported proposal to increase Lok Sabha seats by nearly 50 per cent. They argue that any expansion must ensure political fairness and not merely follow a numerical formula.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has termed the proposal "extremely dangerous" and an "assault" on the Constitution.

The AAP has stated it would support women's reservation if implemented within the existing number of seats but would oppose delimitation. The CPI-M and the CPI have also reiterated their opposition to the proposal.