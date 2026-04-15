Azerbaijani Wrestlers Win Six Medals At Victory Cup

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani wrestlers have achieved notable success at the Victory Cup held in Antalya, Turkiye, collecting six medals overall, AzerNEWS reports.

In freestyle wrestling, Huseyn Rzazade earned silver in the 48 kg division, while Abbas Shafiyev (55 kg) and Elgun Karimli (92 kg) secured bronze medals.

In the Greco-Roman category, Omar Salmanov and Gurban Majnunov won gold in the 48 kg and 55 kg weight classes, respectively. Yusif Mirzayev also performed well, taking silver in the 48 kg division.

Wrestling remains the most widely followed sport in Azerbaijan and is governed by the National Wrestling Federation, established in 1993.

A major turning point in the nation's wrestling legacy came at the Rio Olympic Games, where Azerbaijan distinguished itself as one of only two countries to improve its medal haul across five consecutive Olympic Games.

Azerbaijan's success continued in 2020, when its freestyle wrestlers finished third in the overall medal standings at the Individual World Cup in Serbia, capturing two medals, one silver and one bronze, behind leaders Russia and Turkiye.

Further highlighting the country's strength on the world stage, Osman Nurmagomedov claimed the 92 kg world title at the 2022 World Championships in Belgrade, overcoming a Russian rival in the final.

Most recently, Azerbaijan added to its Olympic record at the 2024 Summer Games, securing three bronze medals in wrestling. Hasrat Jafarov reached the podium in the 67 kg Greco-Roman category, while Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) and Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) delivered bronze medals in freestyle wrestling.

The country has earned a reputation for successfully hosting major competitions, from European and World Championships to youth tournaments, welcoming athletes from around the globe with world-class venues and hospitality.

Cities like Baku, Ganja, and others have become key destinations for wrestling fans, showcasing Azerbaijan's ability to combine a rich sporting heritage with modern event management.