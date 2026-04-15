Nexcel Further Expands Burnt Hill Tungsten Project To 8,046 Hectares Through Additional Claim Staking

April 15, 2026 5:00 AM EDT | Source: Nexcel Metals Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - Nexcel Metals Corp. (CSE: NEXX) (OTCQB: NXXCF) (FSE: 2OH) ("Nexcel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has further expanded its Burnt Hill Tungsten Project (the " Project ") located in New Brunswick, Canada through the strategic staking of additional mineral claims in close proximity to the existing Project. The additional claims are the second tranche of claim staking at Burnt Hill in 2026 (see news release dated March 24th, 2026).

The newly staked claims increase the total Project size to approximately 8,046 hectares, representing an expansion from the previous 5,677 hectares.







Figure 1: Burnt Hill Tungsten Project Additional Claims Map

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Strategic Expansion of Highly Prospective Ground

Using the same strategy employed in the first round of staking, the most recent claims were selected based on their geological significance, specifically covering extensions of a granite-related structural corridor interpreted to be closely associated with the known tungsten mineralization at Burnt Hill.

This granite-hosted structural setting is considered highly prospective for tungsten mineralization and represents a key control on mineralizing systems within the district.

The expanded land package now provides Nexcel with:

Increased exposure to favourable granite-associated mineralized trends Additional untested exploration targets Enhanced potential for new discoveries beyond the historically defined zones

Positioning for Proposed 2026 Drill Program

With the significantly enlarged property footprint, Nexcel is now positioned to evaluate a broader range of targets as part of its exploration strategy, beyond the historic tungsten resource and land package.

The Company is currently advancing plans for a Phase 1 drill program scheduled for Summer 2026, which will aim to:

Confirm and expand known zones of tungsten mineralization Test newly identified geophysical and geological targets Evaluate the broader mineralized system across the expanded property

The additional claims meaningfully enhance the Company's ability to generate and prioritize drill targets across multiple zones within the Project area.

Hugh Rogers, CEO of Nexcel, commented, "We are pleased to continue to expand the Burnt Hill Project with strategic and cost-effective staking. Expansion of the Burnt Hill Project further strengthens our control over a highly prospective tungsten system and increases the overall scope of Burnt Hill Project."

About the Burnt Hill Tungsten Project

The Burnt Hill tungsten/molybdenum property now covers approximately 8,046 hectares in central New Brunswick and hosts a NI 43-101 indicated resource of 1,761,000 tonnes within an open pit and underground averaging 0.292% WO3, 0.007% MoS2 and 0.008% SnO2, along with a further 1,520,000 inferred tonnes averaging 0.263% WO3, 0.008%MoS2 and 0.005% SnO2, as presented below. Also presented below, extracted from the 2013 Resource Report, is a statement of contained metal. In addition to the deposit area of the property, there are several other areas of identified tin, tungsten and molybdenum mineralization within the property boundary not yet at the resource stage.1







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The contained metal represented by this resource statement after converting the metal compound to contained metal equivalents for the respective metal compounds is as follows:

(0.303% WO3) (79.29% Weight Percent Tungsten) (2,205 lbs/tonne) (527,000 tonnes) = 2.79

1,000,000