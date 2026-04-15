Notification Of Executives And Related Parties' Transactions With Nilfisk Shares

In accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation Article 19 no. 596/2014, Nilfisk has received the following notification from executives and/or their related parties' regarding transactions in Nilfisk shares.

This notification is an 'Initial notification' regarding the sale of 18,770 shares in Nilfisk by Chief Executive Officer, Jon Sintorn. The shares have been sold on April 15, 2026, at a total price of DKK 2,627,800. The shares have been sold through Sintornado AB, which is closely related to Jon Sintorn.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name: Jon Sintorn

2. Reason for notification

a) Occupation / title: Chief Executive Officer

b) Initial notification /amendment: Initial notification

3. Further information on the issuer of the securities in question

a) Name: Nilfisk Holding A/S

b) LEI code: 529900FSU45YYVLKB451

4. Further information on transaction/transactions: must be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each marketplace where the transactions have been executed

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument / Securities code: Shares

Nilfisk Holding (NLFSK) - ISIN DK0060907293

b) Transaction type: Sale of shares at tender price

c) Price(s) and volume(s)