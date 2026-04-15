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Pakistan Hosts Senior Diplomats from Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt
(MENAFN) According to reports, senior officials from the foreign ministries of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Egypt met on Tuesday in Islamabad as part of continued consultations following a ministerial-level meeting held last month.
The discussions were described as a follow-up process aimed at maintaining coordination among the four countries on regional developments, according to an official statement.
Pakistan’s delegation was led by Additional Foreign Secretary Tahir Andrabi, while Türkiye was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Musa Kulaklikaya. Egypt was represented by Assistant Foreign Minister Nazih El Naggari, and Saudi Arabia’s delegation was led by Abdullah bin Khalid bin Saud Al-Kabeer AlSaud, Director General at the Saudi Foreign Ministry.
According to reports, the meeting’s outcomes are expected to be presented at an upcoming foreign ministers’ session scheduled for Friday in Antalya, Türkiye, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.
Earlier consultations among the four countries’ foreign ministers were held in Islamabad on March 29, focusing on regional developments linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran and Israel and broader instability in the Middle East.
The discussions were described as a follow-up process aimed at maintaining coordination among the four countries on regional developments, according to an official statement.
Pakistan’s delegation was led by Additional Foreign Secretary Tahir Andrabi, while Türkiye was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Musa Kulaklikaya. Egypt was represented by Assistant Foreign Minister Nazih El Naggari, and Saudi Arabia’s delegation was led by Abdullah bin Khalid bin Saud Al-Kabeer AlSaud, Director General at the Saudi Foreign Ministry.
According to reports, the meeting’s outcomes are expected to be presented at an upcoming foreign ministers’ session scheduled for Friday in Antalya, Türkiye, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.
Earlier consultations among the four countries’ foreign ministers were held in Islamabad on March 29, focusing on regional developments linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran and Israel and broader instability in the Middle East.
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