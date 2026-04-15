Invivoscribe Announces The Prepquanttm System, An Integrated Sample Preparation Platform That Standardizes And Streamline...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Invivoscribe, a global leader in precision diagnostics and measurable residual disease (MRD) testing, today announced the launch of the, a novel sample preparation platform that integrates nucleic acidwith a single automated instrument. This innovative system is designed to standardize sample preparation and simplify pre-analytical workflows to reduce costs and eliminate a primary source of inconsistency in molecular testing.

Developed in collaboration with Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, the PrepQuant System combines Invivoscribe's expertise in developing standardized molecular assays, providing global clinical testing services, along with Hitachi High-Tech's proven technological and manufacturing capabilities. Hitachi High-Tech has an extensive global installed base of life science and clinical diagnostic instruments.

The PrepQuant System is assay agnostic, generating highly concentrated genomic DNA and cell free DNA (cfDNA) yields for next-generation sequencing (NGS), qPCR, and digital PCR (dPCR) assays. By consolidating multiple steps in a single platform, the system greatly reduces laboratory operating costs, sample variability, and lab bench space, while optimizing tests results.

“The PrepQuant System represents a significant advancement in our commitment to standardize the entire testing process, starting with the pre-analytical workflow,” said Jeff Miller, CEO and CSO of Invivoscribe.“By integrating extraction, concentration, and quantification in one platform, we reduce variability to help ensure generation of consistent, high-quality test results. This is particularly important in the era of precision medicine, where reliability of MRD and liquid biopsy results depend markedly on the quality and consistency of the starting material.”

“The concept for the PrepQuant System was driven directly by insights from LabPMM, our global network of testing laboratories,” said Jordan Thornes, VP of Global Clinical Laboratory Operations.“Our teams recognized the limitations of currently available automated instruments, particularly the labor-intensive nature and increased risk of errors associated with running three separate protocols across multiple instruments. This all-in-one system was designed to reduce costs, while addressing those challenges and significantly improving operational efficiency.”

The PrepQuant System is designed and validated for use with blood, plasma, and bone marrow specimens, with ongoing development for additional specimen types.

Invivoscribe will officially unveil the PrepQuant System at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in San Diego, California, at booth #3459 from April 19–22.

The company is currently issuing quotes and anticipates first commercial shipments in North America in August 2026, with European availability planned for January 2027. Invivoscribe anticipates new kit releases by the end of 2026, further expanding the system's menu and providing additional versatility across the spectrum of molecular testing.

About Invivoscribe

Invivoscribe® is a global, vertically integrated biotechnology company dedicated to Improving Lives with Precision Diagnostics®. For over thirty years, Invivoscribe has advanced precision medicine by providing high-quality standardized reagents, assays, and bioinformatics tools, while supporting pharmaceutical partners through clinical trials, companion diagnostic development, and global regulatory expertise. With the launch of the PrepQuant System, the Invivoscribe ecosystem now includes instrumentation, extending our standardization efforts beyond diagnostic tests to include the critical pre-analytical steps that ensure accuracy and reproducibility from start to finish. For more information, please visit , contact ..., or follow Invivoscribe on LinkedIn.

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