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Israel Strikes Southern Lebanon During US-Brokered Talks
(MENAFN) According to reports, Israeli airstrikes targeted multiple areas in southern Lebanon on Tuesday while ceasefire negotiations between Lebanon and Israel were taking place in Washington under US mediation.
Several towns were hit, including Ain Baal, Tayr Debba, areas near the Litani River in the Qasimiya region, as well as Siddiqine and Deir Kifa in the Tyre district. Another strike reportedly hit Braachit, though no injuries were confirmed.
The strikes occurred alongside ongoing direct ceasefire discussions between the two sides, marking the first such negotiations in decades under US facilitation.
According to reports, the Israeli military has intensified its air and ground operations across Lebanon following a cross-border incident attributed to Hezbollah in early March, despite a ceasefire agreement that had taken effect in November 2024.
Lebanese health authorities stated that since the escalation began, at least 2,124 people have been killed and 6,921 others injured as a result of the Israeli military campaign.
Several towns were hit, including Ain Baal, Tayr Debba, areas near the Litani River in the Qasimiya region, as well as Siddiqine and Deir Kifa in the Tyre district. Another strike reportedly hit Braachit, though no injuries were confirmed.
The strikes occurred alongside ongoing direct ceasefire discussions between the two sides, marking the first such negotiations in decades under US facilitation.
According to reports, the Israeli military has intensified its air and ground operations across Lebanon following a cross-border incident attributed to Hezbollah in early March, despite a ceasefire agreement that had taken effect in November 2024.
Lebanese health authorities stated that since the escalation began, at least 2,124 people have been killed and 6,921 others injured as a result of the Israeli military campaign.
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