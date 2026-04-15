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Italy Senate Chief Backs Meloni Amid Trump Criticism Over Pope Remarks
(MENAFN) According to reports, Italy’s Senate President Ignazio La Russa defended Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday after critical comments from US President Donald Trump, rejecting the idea that she would support direct criticism of the pope.
He argued that such interpretations misunderstand both Italy’s leadership and its deep institutional and cultural ties with the Vatican.
“If anyone thinks that the Italian prime minister would ever consider frontal attacks on the Supreme Pontiff acceptable, they don't know Italy and the prime minister, and they don't know the significance of the relationship between Italy and the Pope, who in this case is also American,” he said.
He further emphasized that critics fail to grasp the importance of the relationship between the Italian state and the papacy.
La Russa also reaffirmed that Italy’s relationship with the United States remains strong, while acknowledging that disagreements may occur.
“We will continue to be friends with the US on all matters on which we are in agreement. When we disagree, we have a duty to say so,” he said.
He added that there was no need for diplomatic repair or reconciliation, noting: “There's no need to mend fences. President Trump has his own assessment.”
According to reports, his comments came after Trump said he was “shocked” by Meloni’s positions, claiming she was not cooperating with US positions on NATO and discussions related to Iran.
He argued that such interpretations misunderstand both Italy’s leadership and its deep institutional and cultural ties with the Vatican.
“If anyone thinks that the Italian prime minister would ever consider frontal attacks on the Supreme Pontiff acceptable, they don't know Italy and the prime minister, and they don't know the significance of the relationship between Italy and the Pope, who in this case is also American,” he said.
He further emphasized that critics fail to grasp the importance of the relationship between the Italian state and the papacy.
La Russa also reaffirmed that Italy’s relationship with the United States remains strong, while acknowledging that disagreements may occur.
“We will continue to be friends with the US on all matters on which we are in agreement. When we disagree, we have a duty to say so,” he said.
He added that there was no need for diplomatic repair or reconciliation, noting: “There's no need to mend fences. President Trump has his own assessment.”
According to reports, his comments came after Trump said he was “shocked” by Meloni’s positions, claiming she was not cooperating with US positions on NATO and discussions related to Iran.
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