MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Fujitsu and Chugoku Electric Power T&D sign IP licensing agreement to accelerate renewable energy integration and advance power transmission maintenance

KAWASAKI, Japan, Apr 15, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited and Chugoku Electric Power Transmission & Distribution Co., Inc. today announced the signing of an intellectual property licensing agreement. This agreement, effective April 15, 2026, covers Chugoku Electric Power T&D's intellectual property, which includes its dynamic line rating technology [1] and intellectual property related to advanced power transmission facility maintenance. The partnership aims to support the expansion of renewable energy adoption and enhance power transmission facility maintenance operations through drone utilization.

Under this agreement, Fujitsu will leverage Chugoku Electric Power T&D's intellectual property to launch an advanced power grid operation and maintenance support service for power transmission and distribution companies. This service will enable safe and maximum connection and utilization of renewable energy in the power grid.

Background

As the adoption of renewable energy continues to expand, power transmission and distribution companies are working to maximize the use of existing power transmission facilities while maintaining stable operation of the power system [2]. The capacity of transmission lines for safe power transmission varies with environmental conditions like temperature and wind speed. Traditionally, to protect transmission facilities, operations have been based on the transmission capacity under the worst-case conditions. However, dynamic line rating technology, which adjusts transmission capacity based on real-time environmental conditions, is now recognized as a key method for effectively utilizing transmission capacity while making the most of existing facilities.

Furthermore, there are concerns that conventional human-dependent maintenance operations, such as inspection and patrolling of power transmission facilities, will face operational challenges in the future due to a shrinking workforce. To address these challenges, initiatives are progressing to utilize digital technologies and drones to efficiently and accurately assess the condition of transmission facilities.

Fujitsu has developed technology to acquire and analyze vibration data across all spans of transmission lines using optical fiber sensing technology [3] with a single measuring device, as well as a technology platform for data management and AI analysis. To apply these technologies in a practical operational setting for power transmission and distribution companies, Fujitsu and Chugoku Electric Power T&D have conducted verification tests [4] since September 2021, focusing on expanding renewable energy adoption and enhancing power transmission facility maintenance operations.

Service Overview

The service integrates Chugoku Electric Power T&D's intellectual property, including its dynamic line rating technology and expertise in power transmission facility operation and maintenance, cultivated through verification tests and practical operations, with Fujitsu's optical fiber sensing, data analysis, and AI technologies. It acquires vibration data from optical fibers laid along transmission lines and uses environmental data, such as wind conditions around the transmission lines, derived from this vibration data, to calculate the available transmission capacity according to the real-time facility status. Furthermore, by training and inferring with AI using the acquired data, it becomes possible to predict future wind conditions around transmission lines and transmission capacity. These series of data acquisition, conversion, and prediction functions will be provided as the basic functions of this service.

In addition, the data obtained from the basic functions can be utilized to support power transmission and distribution companies in addressing various operational challenges. It supports the operational design and system construction for dynamic line rating technology, thereby reducing renewable energy curtailment and promoting efficient power utilization. Furthermore, wind condition data around transmission lines can guide drone flight feasibility and optimal route selection. By assessing facility conditions from vibration data, the service also facilitates labor-saving and advanced maintenance operations, moving beyond traditional on-site and human-dependent methods.

Fujitsu will offer this service to power transmission and distribution companies as part of its "AI Technologies and Solutions" offering under Uvance [5], a business model focused on addressing societal challenges.

Figure: Service Overview Future Plans

Fujitsu will continue to strengthen this service, including the application of generative AI, to achieve advanced maintenance operations from inspection to repair plan formulation, thereby contributing to the acceleration of digitalization in power infrastructure both domestically and internationally. Furthermore, under Uvance, Fujitsu will advance towards a sustainable and resilient society by enhancing social infrastructure through data and AI Electric Power T&D will continue to advance its technology and accumulate expertise through practical operations, leading the expansion of renewable energy adoption and the sophistication of facility maintenance operations.

(1) Dynamic line rating technology:

A technology that constantly monitors the status of power transmission lines and adjusts current capacity according to local conditions.

(2) Power system:

A series of electric power facilities and systems consisting of "transmission," "transformation," and "distribution" to deliver electricity from power stations to customers.

(3) Optical fiber sensing technology:

A technology that measures in real-time how optical fiber cables are vibrating by inputting specific laser pulses into communication optical fiber cables and measuring changes or components of backscattered light. This measurement uses a dedicated measuring device and a computing system for data processing.

(4) Verification tests:

Verification tests conducted by Chugoku Electric Power T&D and Fujitsu from September 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022.

(5) Uvance:

Fujitsu's business model that drives advanced decision-making and business transformation by leveraging data and AI to address societal challenges. It supports both customer business growth and the resolution of societal issues through value co-creation across industries and countries.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more:

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About Chugoku Electric Power Transmission & Distribution Co., Inc.

Chugoku Electric Power T&D Co., Inc. is a general power transmission and distribution business operator in Japan, located in Naka-ku, Hiroshima City, with five prefectures in the Chugoku region and part of neighboring prefecture as supply areas. A wholly owned subsidiary of Chugoku Electric Power Co., Ltd.

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Source: Fujitsu LtdSectors: Enterprise IT, Alternative Energy