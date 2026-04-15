Viral Post: Employee Quits In 7 Days, Claims Toxic Workplace HR Denies Salary On Whatsapp

An employee claims that their firm failed to pay them for a week's worth of work after they resigned due to a "toxic" workplace. On Reddit's r/IndianWorkplace, the employee said, "Company refused to pay because I resigned within a week due to toxic behavior." The employee had joined a small business with a staff of about 20 people as a marketing professional with an annual pay of Rs 5.04 lakh.

Speaking about the work atmosphere, the employee said that the organization had a six-day work week with tight nine-hour shifts, continual monitoring via cameras put above workstations, and intense micromanagement by the founder. "Most employees are fresh out of college (so they are unaware they are being exploited)," the employee said in the post.

Soon later, a disagreement occurred when the employee stated that they had left work 10 minutes early due to a migraine. Their manager, who worked remotely, called and yelled at them, stressing that permission was necessary before leaving and that the entire nine-hour shift be completed each day. The employee stated the management threatened them that failing to comply would result in "hell" for them.

Fearing additional maltreatment, the employee resigned within a week. However, they said that the corporation eventually refused to pay for the days worked, urging them to be "thankful" that no dues were being sought on their behalf.

Screenshots of WhatsApp exchanges supplied by the employee appear to show the corporation invoking a policy to refuse payment. When the employee enquired about clarification, the HR representative stated that it was "mandatory to give 15 days of notice" even during probation and reaffirmed that the company was not claiming anything from the employee despite waiting a month for their arrival.

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The employee fought back, citing disrespectful attitude and claiming that the choice to quit was not personal, but rather due to workplace conduct. "Hiring employees is not the same as owning them," the note stated, adding that they were eager to make the situation public.

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Several Reddit users voiced doubts about the possibility of collecting the cash, saying: "Don't think these kinds of companies are going to pay you."

Others advised documenting all communication and escalating the issue, while many others recommended recording calls and asking the company to point to specific clauses in the contract.