Karnataka: Gas Cylinder, Stove Found On Railway Tracks Near Channapatna Train Delayed

A brief scare gripped railway authorities and passengers on Monday morning after a gas cylinder and a stove were discovered on the railway tracks near Channapatna. Although the incident was reported slightly late, it caused concern for some time and prompted immediate precautionary measures to ensure passenger safety and prevent any potential mishap.

Suspicious Objects Spotted by Train Driver

In the early hours of Monday, the driver of the Mangala Express, travelling from Mysuru to Bengaluru, noticed a suspicious object lying on the tracks. Acting swiftly, he brought the train to a halt between Maddur and Channapatna and alerted senior railway officials.

Upon inspection, officials found a gas cylinder, a gas stove and some clothes lying on the railway line. The items were in a damaged condition, indicating that they may have been dragged along the tracks for some distance.

Possible Accidental Drop Suspected

Preliminary investigations suggest that the items may have been accidentally dropped by a passenger travelling on another train. It is believed that the objects got stuck on the tracks and were dragged before being noticed.

The Railway Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances. The incident led to a delay of approximately 30 minutes for the Mangala Express.

One Year of Mangaluru–Subrahmanya Passenger Train Extension

Daily commuters marked the first anniversary of the extended service of the Mangaluru–Subrahmanya passenger train with a cheerful celebration. Passengers distributed sweets to fellow travellers, turning the routine journey into a festive occasion.

Commuters Celebrate with Sweets

A group of regular passengers who frequently travel in coach number two organised the celebration. The event began at Bantwal railway station, where sweets were distributed across all five coaches of the train, bringing smiles to passengers.

A Lifeline for Daily Travellers

Over the past year, the extended service has proved to be highly beneficial for thousands of commuters, including labourers, traders, students and senior citizens. It has provided an affordable and convenient mode of transport, becoming an integral part of daily life for many. Passenger numbers have steadily increased, reflecting its growing importance.

Summer Special Train Between Hubballi and Alipurduar

To manage the surge in passenger traffic during the summer holiday season, Indian Railways has announced a special express train service between SSS Hubballi and Alipurduar in West Bengal.

Schedule and Route Details

Train No. 07323, the Hubballi–Alipurduar Special Express, will depart from Hubballi at 11.15 pm on April 15 and is scheduled to arrive at Alipurduar at 1.50 pm on Saturday. The train will operate via SMVT Bengaluru and Yelahanka stations.

On its return journey, Train No. 07324, the Alipurduar–Hubballi Special Express, will depart from Alipurduar at 4.25 pm on April 19 and reach Hubballi at 9.45 am on Wednesday.

Boost to Summer Travel

This special service is expected to ease travel for passengers during the busy summer period. It will provide additional connectivity between Karnataka and West Bengal while helping reduce congestion on regular trains.