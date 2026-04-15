Uttarakhand: 14-Year-Old Gives Birth, Minor Husband Booked Under POCSO

A minor boy has been booked under the POCSO Act after a 14-year-old girl delivered a baby at a district hospital in Uttarakhand on Monday. Both teenagers, originally from Munsyari, reportedly met during their school days and later married at a temple last year. Following the marriage, the duo moved to Pune, where the boy allegedly works at a private firm. However, he remains in Pune and has not returned since the incident surfaced.

The situation came to light when the girl was rushed to the hospital by her in-laws after she complained of severe labour pain. Medical staff, following protocol, alerted the police, triggering immediate legal action.

Sub-inspector Babita Tamta confirmed the development, stating,“A case has been registered under the POCSO Act and investigation is underway.”

The girl's father, employed as a security guard in Pune, lives away from home, while her mother had abandoned the family. She had been residing with her stepmother in Munsyari before leaving for Pune after the marriage.

Child Welfare Committee chairman Laxman Singh Khati said,“We were informed about the case on Monday and are monitoring the girl's condition at the hospital. Arrangements have been made for her care.”