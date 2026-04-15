(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Adelayde Exploration Formulating Plans for the Next Phase of Work on the Perron-East Gold Project in Quebec April 15, 2026 3:01 AM EDT | Source: Adelayde Exploration Inc. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - Adelayde Exploration Inc. (CSE: ADDY) (OTCID: SPMTF) (WKN: A41AGV) (the "Company" or "Adelayde") is pleased to announce that the Company is formulating work plans for the 9,168-acre 'Perron-East Gold Project' in Quebec, located in the direct vicinity of Amex Exploration Inc. (AMX). On April 13, 2026, Amex Exploration Inc. announced a positive feasibility study for the development of the Perron gold mine (1). Highlights from Amex's feasibility study include; Gold production to average 147,000 oz per year over the 5 years of commercial Phase 1 production at an All in Sustaining Cost ("AISC") of USD$910/oz Au; Projected Post-Tax IRR of 114.6% and Post-Tax NPV5 of CAD$1.13 billion generated from a Cumulative Undiscounted Post-Tax Cash Flow of CAD$1.44 billion at an assumed gold price USD$3,500/oz. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Adelayde may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties. James Nelson, President of Adelayde stated, "With gold prices remaining strong, we look forward to starting our next phase of work on the Perron-East gold project in Quebec. In short time, Adelayde is expecting to be active on multiple projects, including our 'George Lake South Antimony Project', our 'Sisson North Tungsten Project' in New Brunswick, and on our 'Perron-East Gold Project' in Quebec. Adelayde is well funded and will be very active throughout the remainder of the year."





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Qualified person for mining disclosure: The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Frank Bain, PGeo, a director of the company and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. About Adelayde Exploration Inc. Adelayde's projects include three lithium projects in Clayton Valley, Nevada: the 1,136-acre McGee lithium clay deposit, which has a mineral resource estimate of 320 Mt @ 803 ppm Li for 1,369,000 indicated tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) and 157 Mt @ 865 ppm Li for 723,000 inferred tonnes of LCE, directly bordering SLB (formerly Schlumberger) and Century Lithium Corp.(2); the 280-acre Elon lithium brine project, which has access to some of the deepest parts of the only lithium brine basin in production in North America; and the 124-acre Green Clay lithium project. The Company also holds the 9,168-acre Perron-East gold project in Quebec; the 248-acre Clayton Ridge gold project in Esmeralda County, Nevada; the 4,722-acre George Lake South antimony project and the 9,780-acre Sisson North tungsten project, both located in New Brunswick. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Adelayde may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties. If you would like to be added to Adelayde's news distribution list, please send your email address to ...

For more information regarding this news release, please contact: Adelayde Exploration Inc. "James Nelson" James Nelson, President, CEO and Director T: 604-646-6903

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(1) #38;id=3378:Amex-Delivers-a-Positive-Feasibility-Study-for-Development-of-the-Perron-Gold-Mine&catid=111

(2) 43-101 Technical Report & Maiden Resource Estimate for The McGee Lithium Clay Deposit

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties such as the proposed use of proceeds from the Financing. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Adelayde. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Adelayde disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.







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Source: Adelayde Exploration Inc.