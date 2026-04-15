Ongwe Minerals Announces Listing On The Namibia Securities Exchange

Dave Underwood, Ongwe's CEO commented:“The dual listing of Ongwe on the Namibian Securities Exchange is a very important step in building Ongwe's local Namibian capital markets presence. Ongwe is fortunate to have a dedicated and substantial base of Namibian shareholders, many of whom have shared in the prior successes of the Ongwe team, through Osino Resources and Koryx Copper, both of whom were listed and raised significant capital on the Namibian exchange. This listing is specifically designed to streamline the process for both institutional and retail investors to trade our shares or participate in upcoming capital raises. Beyond simply strengthening our ties with the local investment community, this move reflects our deep-seated confidence in Namibia's status as a top-tier mining jurisdiction. By diversifying our shareholder base and bolstering market liquidity, we are building a more resilient platform for future growth, while simultaneously ensuring that Namibian citizens have a direct path to benefit from the country's mineral wealth.”

In conjunction with the Company's dual listing on the NSX, the Company is required by the NSX to provide a summary of historical achievements and an operational overview of events, all of which have previously been released on SEDAR+ ( ) under the Company's profile and further information is available on the Company's website at . No new information will be released on the Namibian Exchange News Service (“NENS”) in conjunction with the Company's dual listing on the NSX, effective April 15, 2026.

About Ongwe Minerals Inc.

Ongwe Minerals Inc. is a Canadian-listed gold exploration company dedicated to the discovery and development of new gold systems in Namibia. The Company is currently advancing three promising projects within the emerging Northwest Damara gold belt, with a primary emphasis on the Omatjete and Khorixas Gold Projects.

The Omatjete Gold Project is strategically located along the regional Okondeka Fault Zone, which also hosts the Kokoseb gold deposit (WIA Gold). Early surface work by Ongwe has led to the discovery of the Manga Gold Prospect which has a 4.5km x 1km footprint of gold in soil and early scout drilling indicating gold in bedrock. This area has significant growth potential and work is ongoing to define the strike extent of the Manga discovery along the Okondeka Fault Zone.

The Khorixas Gold Project is situated just 60km west of Osino's Eureka gold project, adjacent to the northern margin of the Damara Orogenic Belt. Khorixas hosts two large-scale surface discoveries called Belmont and K17. The Belmont prospect has a surface gold footprint of approximately 12 × 6km and lies between the regional scale, basin margin, Khorixas Fault and the Belmont Thrust Zone. Calcrete and grab sampling to date have indicated eighteen target areas.

The Ongwe team, previously with Osino Resources (sold to Shanjin International for CAD$368M), has a history of making and advancing gold discoveries in Namibia, including Osino's Twin Hills (currently in construction) and Eureka deposits, and the advancement and sale of Auryx Gold's Otjikoto gold deposit (in production, sold to B2Gold for CAD$180M).

Qualified Person

Carl Joone, BSc. (Hons) is the President and Co-Founder of Ongwe Minerals Inc. and is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr. Sci. Nat. No. 172695) and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101. Carl has verified all the data disclosed by plotting and verifying against raw data received. Carl has also reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Dave Underwood”

Chief Executive Officer