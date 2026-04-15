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Spain Launches New System for Church Abuse Victim Compensation Claims
(MENAFN) Spain has approved the establishment of a new government office to handle compensation claims from victims of sexual abuse within the Catholic Church who were unable to pursue justice through the courts, according to reports.
The office, which will operate under the Justice Ministry, is set to begin work on Wednesday and will serve as a central point for receiving and processing claims.
Spain’s justice minister described the initiative as “a long-awaited right,” emphasizing that it acknowledges victims’ suffering and strengthens the state’s commitment to truth, accountability, and reparations.
Earlier this year, the Spanish government reached an agreement with the Catholic Church outlining procedures for addressing historical abuse cases.
A 2022 ombudsman report estimated that more than 1% of the population may have experienced abuse in a religious context, suggesting that there could be over 440,000 survivors still living in the country.
Under the new system, the office will initially receive applications, communicate with victims, and gather relevant documentation before forwarding cases for review.
The ombudsman will then assess each case and recommend forms of reparation, which may include financial compensation as well as restorative or symbolic measures, within a three-month timeframe.
Following this, the recommendations will be reviewed by a Church-affiliated body. If disagreements arise, a joint commission made up of state representatives, Church officials, and victims’ groups will work toward a final resolution, according to reports.
The office, which will operate under the Justice Ministry, is set to begin work on Wednesday and will serve as a central point for receiving and processing claims.
Spain’s justice minister described the initiative as “a long-awaited right,” emphasizing that it acknowledges victims’ suffering and strengthens the state’s commitment to truth, accountability, and reparations.
Earlier this year, the Spanish government reached an agreement with the Catholic Church outlining procedures for addressing historical abuse cases.
A 2022 ombudsman report estimated that more than 1% of the population may have experienced abuse in a religious context, suggesting that there could be over 440,000 survivors still living in the country.
Under the new system, the office will initially receive applications, communicate with victims, and gather relevant documentation before forwarding cases for review.
The ombudsman will then assess each case and recommend forms of reparation, which may include financial compensation as well as restorative or symbolic measures, within a three-month timeframe.
Following this, the recommendations will be reviewed by a Church-affiliated body. If disagreements arise, a joint commission made up of state representatives, Church officials, and victims’ groups will work toward a final resolution, according to reports.
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