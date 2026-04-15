Kazakhstan Updates Rules For Transporting Dangerous And Heavy Cargo

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan has adopted new regulations to improve the transport of dangerous, oversized, and heavy cargo by road, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Transport.

The update clarifies requirements for transporting dangerous goods, including restrictions on passing through Category“E” tunnels and the need to plan alternative routes in advance. It also refines procedures for handling cases where weight and size limits are exceeded, including payment rules.

Special permits will now be issued online via the e-government portal. Their validity has been revised: up to 45 days (up to 5 trips), up to 90 days (6-10 trips), and up to 6 months for more frequent transport.

Axle load standards have been updated, taking into account the distance between axles and wheel configurations. A new concept of closely spaced axle groups has been introduced, along with rules for load distribution. Permissible axle loads have been increased compared to previous requirements, depending on wheel configuration, allowing for the transport of heavier loads per axle.

The rules take effect on April 25, 2026.

According to the country's Bureau of National Statistics, Kazakhstan transported 239.8 million tons of cargo in the period from January through March 2026, which is an 8% increase compared to the same period of 2025.