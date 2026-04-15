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Tashkent To Host Uzbekistan-Czech Republic Business Forum

Tashkent To Host Uzbekistan-Czech Republic Business Forum


2026-04-15 02:04:42
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 15. The Uzbekistan-Czech Republic Business Forum will take place in Tashkent on April 29, Trend reports via the Investment Promotion Agency of Uzbekistan.

The forum will provide a platform for direct dialogue between the business communities of both countries, facilitating the exchange of practical experience, discussion of priority areas, and the development of long-term, sustainable partnerships.

According to the agency, the event will highlight the economic and investment potential of Uzbekistan and the Czech Republic, with a focus on key sectors and priority areas for cooperation, as well as opportunities for launching joint investment and industrial projects.

Participants are also expected to explore prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation, discuss mechanisms for strengthening interaction between businesses and government institutions, and outline practical steps for advancing joint initiatives.

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Trend News Agency

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