403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Says Not Thinking About Extending Ceasefire With Iran
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) WASHINGTON, April 15 (Xinhua) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he wasn't thinking about extending the ceasefire with Iran.
In an interview with the ABC News, Trump said he didn't think it will be necessary to extend the truce.
–NNN-Xinhua
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment