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Trump Says Not Thinking About Extending Ceasefire With Iran


2026-04-15 02:04:00
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) WASHINGTON, April 15 (Xinhua) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he wasn't thinking about extending the ceasefire with Iran.

In an interview with the ABC News, Trump said he didn't think it will be necessary to extend the truce.

–NNN-Xinhua

MENAFN15042026000200011047ID1110984266



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