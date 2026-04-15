Indian-Origin Doctor In US Accused Of Wielding Cane Stick, Slashing Tire During Parking Spot Fight (WATCH)

An Indian-origin doctor in the United States landed in trouble after a video showing him wielding a large cane stick and allegedly slashing a car tire during a parking dispute in Fresno, California went viral. The altercation unfolded earlier this month, when Luan Nguyen parked his Tesla Cybertruck in a spot Jaipal Sidhu reportedly claimed as his own while washing his vehicle. The now-viral footage captured Sidhu, dressed in a white coat, aggressively confronting Nguyen, insisting the spot was where he regularly parked his Mercedes G-Wagon.

Nguyen continued filming, later alleging that Sidhu damaged the tire of the truck he was using. "Did you just flatten my tire? That's crazy. You went to flatten my tire. Wow," Nguyen shouted.“No, I didn't do it," Dr Sidhu replied.

Moments before the clash, Sidhu had reportedly told Nguyen to move the vehicle to the designated office parking area. Nguyen pushed back, asserting his right to park in a public space. "Then just double park. Let me call the police," Dr Sidhu said, before being seen holding the large stick.

"You want to hit me," Nguyen asked the doctor. "Yes," Dr Sidhu replied. "You are a doctor. I am going to make so much money by suing you," Nguyen said. "Yes, sue me," Dr Sidhu said.

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Nguyen later called the police and recorded another clip in which the doctor allegedly agreed to pay for the damaged tire.

Police in Fresno have confirmed that an investigation into the incident is underway.